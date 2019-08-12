TaylorMade TP Patina Putters – First Look!

The new TP Patina putter collection combines the latest in TaylorMade’s advanced putting technologies with stunning aesthetics and precision craftsmanship.



TaylorMade is describing TP Patina as a look from the past that plays like the future.

The rich and classic colourway of this latest line of TP Putters is a naturally tarnishing patina finish.

Through combining black nickel and copper properties, TaylorMade created a unique reveal on the edges and sole of the putter.



The entire line-up is built for golfers who favour a smooth and traditional putter shape but is still backed by performance and technology.

Built to optimise roll characteristics, the new and thicker 5mm aluminium Pure Roll insert is specially engineered to bring the grooves into direct contact with the ball.

As compared to a solid face, the Pure Roll insert’s 45° grooves improve forward roll, helping the ball start and stay on its intended line.

This third-generation release of the TP Putter Collection features new signature TP screws that securely fasten the Pure Roll insert to the putter face.

Through this process, voids and air pockets beneath the insert are minimised, creating an improved and solid feel on impact.

As with every putter in TaylorMade’s TP Collection, the naming convention for the putters within the patina range draw on inspiration from areas, regions and landmarks of some of the world’s greatest golf destinations and historic courses.

The three blade-style putters in the TP Patina Putter Collection, Soto, Juno and new Del Monte all feature a clean build with a single sightline on the back cavity.



The mallet options for the Patina Collection are equally as impressive with four options including the Ardmore 1, Ardmore 2, Ardmore 3 and the new DuPage.

Available: September 6

Options: Entire Collection in 34” and 35” lengths in both RH & LH

Stock Shaft: KBS CT Taper Stepless Chrome Putter shaft

Grip: Super Stroke Pistol GT 1.0

Price: £239