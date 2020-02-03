TaylorMade Truss putters – FIRST LOOK!

Already this year we’ve seen TaylorMade completely re-shape its driver designs to deliver the next-level of performance and now it is doing the same with its putters.



The all-new Truss line is promising the stability and performance of larger, high MOI mallets in more traditional shapes.



The quirky look of Truss putters directly relates to the performance of the product.

At address, the topline will look very familiar, however, the face-on view reveals a hosel structure that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before.

The design creates multiple contact points on the topline and reduces the amount of unsupported mass, which is intended to improve the stability of the putter face at impact.

While traditionally shaped putters with a single contact point on the heel are susceptible to twisting at impact, Truss putters provide exceptional stability and TaylorMade’s computer modelling shows Truss twisting less on off-centre strikes.

Having dual contact points on the topline provides greater integrity on strikes across the face, delivering the performance of a high-MOI putter with the look of a blade or traditional mallet.

There are four distinct models to choose from: TB1, TB2, TM1 and TM2.



TB1 is a heel-shafted blade design that most closely resembles a traditional blade putter.

An additional 8g of weight was added to the toe to counterbalance the Truss hosel.

TB2 is a centre-shafted blade with the hosel stretching across the centre of the face to increase stability.

TM1, meanwhile, is a heel-shafted mallet that combines the Truss hosel with a classic mallet shape and TM2 is a centre-shafted mallet with minimal offset and the hosel stretching across the entire topline. TM2 is the most stable putter in the Truss family.

If you are wondering whether one of these Truss models might be the right fit for your then consider this.

Today, approximately 60% of players on the PGA Tour use mallet putters as opposed to traditional blades.

The best players in the world look to the performance benefits of a high-MOI mallet so why wouldn’t you. The big reason will likely be that you like the look of classic blades.



A perfect example is Dustin Johnson, who has enjoyed great success with both Spider and blade-type putters. While his results with the Spider speak for themselves, he also appreciates the clean look and enhanced feel a blade offers.

So why not combine the performance of a high MOI design with the silky looks of a blade or traditional mallet by putting a Truss model in the bag.



Available: February 7

Price: £269