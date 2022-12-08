TaylorMade have announced the release of the latest P700 Series with the all-new P770, P7MC and P7MB Irons. The P700 series has been a huge success with the P790s and the three will sit alongside it to complete the family.

The latest evolution of the 700 series offers something for your mid to low handicappers all the way to your elite level and professional golfers. So, let's see what TaylorMade have to say and see which one is for you.

TaylorMade P770

The P770 is a slightly shorter blade length than P790 with a thinner top line which will frame the ball nicely at address with less offset.



The hollow body construction features speed foam air - just like P790 - which dampens the acoustic and supports the face when flexing, helping main ball speed on off-centre hits.

The added speed comes from the thinnest P770 face TaylorMade has ever produced and the Thru-SlotSpeed Pocket and Inverted Cone Technology 'unlocking' forgiveness lower in the face, where mis-hits happen most commonly.

FLTD CG is low in long irons and progressively shifts it higher throughout the set to the scoring irons. The tungsten weighting features more weight to the longer irons, and a reduction in the middle irons, resulting in an ascending CG through the set. Offering more consistency, forgiveness and distance as a whole.

“PSeries irons need to be technical, elegant and timeless and the new P770 design has all of that in spades," said Matt Bovee, Director, Irons Product Creation at TaylorMade. "We wanted to take as much performance and hide it on the inside of the iron to where you look at it and it looks like a clean and classic iron with the pearl satin chrome finish and a hint of mirror on the toe. On the inside, the technology we have poured into this iron creates a product that we believe is truly one of one in this space.”

• WITB: The clubs that got Rory to world No.1

--



TaylorMade P7MC

P7MC is designed for the consistent ball striker offering a hint of forgiveness. The forgiveness comes from the perimeter weighting from the cavity, providing stability and consistency. A narrow sole and tight leading edge ensure consistency through the turf and, combined with machined face and groves, it’s perfect for precise shot making.

The forging process uses 2,000 tonnes of pressure to ensure tighter grain structure for the best possible feel and strength properties. The irons come with a satin finish.

“There’s no better feeling than a solidly hit forged iron. For pure ball strikers, the consistency of P7MC rivals anything in the marketplace today and has been a favorite among skilled golfers. For players who chose to combo, our cohesive design language allows you to seamlessly pair it with either P770 or P7MB," said Bovee.



"No two golfers play the game exactly alike, and one of the things I love about our P·Series family is the ability for golfers to personalise a set to match their needs and maintain aesthetic unity.”

• TaylorMade unveils new Stealth UDI and DHY

--



TaylorMade P7MB

The all-new P7MB is designed for the "best ball-strikers in the world" who demand control and precision for shot-making. Each strike with P7MB is a sensory overload, delivering unfiltered feedback and best-in-class feel.

The MB is a shorter blade length, with brand new sole geometry and progressive offset to create a minimalist profile that’s designed to control shot shape and trajectory. This iron is a result of detailed feedback from testing with brand ambassadors Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa.

"Rory and Collin worked with us to identify the right sole geometry and bounce to match what they were looking for and we perfected that with P7MB," said Bovee. "Having two of the best players in the world being a driving force behind the design of this iron has us extremely excited.”



The forging process is the same as the P7MC, delivering strength and the best feel possible along with a machined face and grooves for precise shot making and control.



--



RRP: £165 per club

AVAILABLE: January 20, 2023