TaylorMade unveils 2019 stand bag line-up

TaylorMade’s next generation of golf bags are the company’s most technologically advanced, feature-filled models to date.



TaylorMade’s strive to deliver true product innovation and new technologies doesn’t stop with its golf clubs.



Designed using premium materials and with increased attention to detail in every aspect of their creation, there are two primary features that highlight each of the new 2019 bags: the company’s proven FlexTech base system and an all-new self-adjusting strap system that allows for a stable, comfortable carry.

FlexTech and FlexTech waterproof stand bags

Highlighting the new line are the FlexTech (£179) and FlexTech Waterproof (£229) golf bags. They feature a unique construction that has each main side pockets built into the centre of the golf bag to create a single piece construction that allows for more storage without adding weight.

The bag was designed for more pocket space and features a cart strap passthrough to allow easy access to the oversized apparel pocket through a unique single piece construction.

In addition to the FlexTech Stand Bags, TaylorMade is also introducing the first generation of the FlexTech Waterproof Stand Bag, designed to appeal to those of you seeking protection from the rain with the same performance features as the FlexTech bag.



Further validating the bags at the highest level, TaylorMade Tour staffers Jon Rahm, Beau Hossler & Chez Reavie, among others, carried the FlexTech Stand Bags at last week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale.

FlexTech Crossover stand bags

While technically a stand bag, designers straddled the line of a cart & stand bag when designing the Crossover.



The new design allows for a cart strap passthrough that makes loading the bag on carts more efficient and more importantly gives you access to the two oversized apparel pockets on the side of the bag that are made possible by the unique design built into the centre ball pocket.



The bag features three larger front-facing pockets (including a cooler pocket with a drain port), for easy access storage while strapped onto the cart.

Weighing only 2.7 kilograms, the FlexTech Crossover Stand Bags (£199) are offered in three colourways.

FlexTech Lite

The lightest bag in the Flextech family is made for the walker looking for a quality carry bag built to last. The new version of the Flextech Lite is lighter, more comfortable to carry and overall, a more functional design than the prior generation.

Weighing a mere 2.1 kilograms, the FlexTech Lite Bag (£159) is available in five colourways.

LiteTech 3.0 stand bag

Rounding out the 2019 TaylorMade Golf bag line is TaylorMade’s newest and lightest bag in the stand bag line – the LiteTech 3.0 Stand Bag (£169).

Weighing in at just 1.2 kilograms, LiteTech 3.0 is TaylorMade’s introduction into the ultra-lite category.

It features a self-adjusting strap system that is designed for a comfortable carry and has a durable and high-strength construction.