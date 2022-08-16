TaylorMade unveils all new Kalea Premier range

TaylorMade has released its brand new Kalea Premier range - and, trust us, you won't be disappointed.



Boasting elegant designs, the Kalea Premier range offers players lightweight speed, easy launch, and maximum forgiveness throughout the bag.

Delivering more long drives, more precise iron shots and more clutch putts, TaylorMade's latest range is aimed at providing women golfers of all abilities and swing speeds with the best performing clubs for them.

The Kalea Premier will be available via custom fitting allowing the golfer to choose their perfect setup, something that TaylorMade say, has been lacking in the women's game.

“Kalea Premier is a combination of proven TaylorMade technologies, which are tuned specifically to give women in these segments the best performance, and the most visually stunning designs on the market.” explained Tomo Bystedt, Senior Director of Carbonwoods & Metal woods at TaylorMade.

Let's take a closer look at what it comprises...



Driver - £379

With a premium design and performance, the Kalea 12.5 degree driver delivers advanced forgiveness by combining a low and back CG with an ultra-lightweight head construction that promotes faster swing speeds. This allows for optimal launch and spin to fuel distance at moderate and slower swing speeds.

Fairway Woods - £219

Kalea Premier Fairway woods come in three, five and seven wood options and offer more versatility, with a 37% larger face than its predecessor to make it simple and easy to launch. Designed to optimise forgiveness, V Steel™ technology with refined weight distribution delivers great turf interaction.

Rescue - £179

Kalea Premier Rescue™ is a versatile V steel sole design that is simple and easy to launch thanks to a larger face than prior generation Kalea but with very low CG to promote forgiveness. Coming in lofts of 23°, 27°, 31° and 35°

Irons and wedges - £122 per iron

Cap Back Design Kalea Irons provide stability within the topline and upper perimeter of the face, which is combined with Speed Pocket™ to optimise face flexibility, ball speed and distance. The Cap Back Design also helps minimise unwanted vibrations in the head to deliver a soft and solid feel.

Putter - £229

The renowned Spider delivers stability and forgiveness to a head shape that is 15% more compact compared to Spider Tour. Pure Roll™ technology encourages optimal forward roll.

The TaylorMade Kalea range is available for pre-order now and at retail on September 2.