Gear

TaylorMade unveils brand new Hi-Toe 3 wedges

By James Tait09 August, 2022
The new TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 wedges are here, promising to deliver the ultimate in versatility around the greens.

From low-launching, high-spinning chip shots, to full-on open-faced flop shots, the TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 has been meticulously crafted to help golfers unlock their creativity and save valuable strokes around the green.

The history of the Hi-Toe wedge goes back to 2017 when 'Team TaylorMade' athletes challenged the company's product and engineering teams to create a wedge that would allow them maximum versatility and workability, enabling them to fully unlock their imagination.

"Our athletes all offered great input individually, but collectively everyone wanted something versatile," explained Bill Price, TaylorMade's director of product creation for wedges and putters.

"They wanted a single wedge that could perform around the greens from deep rough, thick fescue, bunkers with different sands, in wet conditions and from tight lies.

"That is a lot to fit into a single design but, with Hi-Toe 3, we have done it.”

So, let's take a closer look at how they've achieved it.

First, we've got a four-way cambered sole, which remains a staple of the original design. The unique geometry allows for a wide sole and the forgiveness associated with high bounce while maintaining a low leading edge, making it playable from tight lies and visually appealing.

Trailing edge relief adds to the versatility by allowing golfers to easily and comfortably open the face to manipulate loft, trajectory, and spin on short shots.

The large ZTP RAW Grooves, meanwhile, are engineered for optimal spin in all weather conditions.

New elements that enhance Hi-Toe 3's versatility include expanding full length scoring lines to all lofts above 54° with the addition of raised micro-ribs.

These are positioned between the full grooves adding texture to the face, and are designed to increase spin and performance on partial shots around the green.

This technology was first introduced in TaylorMade's Milled Grind 3 wedge and has now been added to the Hi-Toe family.

An "aged copper" finish, meantime, gives the wedges a premium aesthetic and will blend seamlessly with the RAW face which is designed to rust over time.

There are three other finishes to choose from if you want to personalise the look of your Hi-Toe 3 wedges, with text, logos and paint fills all available through MyHi-Toe-3.

For more information and full specs, visit the TaylorMade website.

RRP: £139

