TaylorMade unveils special edition DJ Masters Spider Putter

With the Masters just around the corner, TaylorMade has decided to commemorate Dustin Johnson claiming his first green jacket in 2020 with the launch of a very special putter.



The Dustin Johnson Spider Limited Commemorative Edition has been built to DJ’s specs and draws inspiration from his 2020 Augusta victory, with the subtle green accents on the sole and back badge serving as a nod to the iconic venue, while a specialty box adds a premium springtime vibe.

Like DJ’s gamer, this putter features a short slant hosel, a Counter Core SuperStroke GT 1.0 grip and two 9g weights placed in the heel and toe, the same setup from his 2020 major victory. The specialty grip, meanwhile, features green accents to complete a major-inspired look.

A special putter also deserves a special headcover. It comes with the 2020 Season's Tradition putter cover Dustin used during the week of his victory.

Part of the reason why this limited edtion putter looks so good is down to the solid black finish with no sightline, which has been a favourite of Dustin’s for years.



The Itsy Bitsy Spider delivers high MOI performance courtesy of its lightweight 6061 aluminium body, paired with a 304 stainless steel frame that enables weight to be positioned at the extremities, providing stability and extreme forgiveness.

Completing the performance enhancing characteristics is a soft surlyn gray Pure Roll insert that used 45°grooves to increase topspin and improve forward roll for greater distance control compared to a solid face.



“Growing up in South Carolina, winning in Augusta was my dream. When that dream finally came true last fall, I was speechless. The win was special for many reasons, as is the putter that helped me get the job done,” said Johnson.

Now if this putter takes your fancy, and why wouldn’t it, then you best be quick when they go on sale on the Friday of the Masters, as only a limited number have been produced.

Available: 9 April

More info: taylormadegolf.co.uk

Price: £379