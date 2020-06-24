search
HomeGearTaylorMade unveils TP5 & TP5x Yellow

Gear

TaylorMade unveils TP5 & TP5x Yellow

By David Cunninghame17 June, 2020
TaylorMade TaylorMade TP5 TaylorMade TP5x Golf balls Balls New Gear
Taylor Made Tp5 Yellow 1

Now you can get your hands on TaylorMade’s premium TP5 and TP5x golf balls in a new high-visibility yellow finish.

With the soaring popularity of coloured golf balls over the last few years it comes as little surprise to see TaylorMade getting in on the action with its tour quality balls.

• TaylorMade TP5 pix – Rickie Fowler's new golf ball

The custom yellow colour was designed to enhance visibility and maintain durability.

Apart from that, however, these balls are identical to their white counterparts.

Taylor Made Yellow 3

First released at the beginning of 2019, the latest TP5 and TP5x golf ball models have been re-engineered with an innovative new Speed-Layer System to deliver noticeably more speed.

• NEW GEAR - TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x balls get 2019 upgrade

The key to achieving enhanced speed without impacting other areas of performance came down to TaylorMade’s ability to weave the new High-Flex Material (HFM) within the brand’s proprietary five-layer ball construction.

With the TP5 and TP5x, speed and spin are effectively 'decoupled', which enables an incredibly soft core to be wrapped by increasingly stiff materials. This creates a Speed-Layer System, where each outer layer gets progressively faster.

Taylor Made Yellow 4

The Tri-Fast Core, meanwhile, consists of an extra-large, low-compression inner core (16 compression in TP5 & 25 compression in TP5x) and a progressively stiffer outer core and mantle. The combination of these three layers work in conjunction to create lower drag and increased carry.

The final ingredient in these tour balls’ recipe for performance is the Dual-Spin Cover

• REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX

The ultra-soft cast urethane cover and a 30% more rigid inner cover creates a condition that is ideal for greenside control, as the rigid inner cover forces the soft urethane cover into wedge grooves for maximum spin, all while improving durability.

Price: £49.99 per dozen

