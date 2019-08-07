Team Europe on point with Bushnell

Bushnell Golf has announced its sponsorship of the European Solheim Cup team this autumn as they take on the US team at Gleneagles in September.



European team players will be trusting their distance measurement to Bushnell’s Pro XE.

We all know Bushnell have been the pioneers in the laser rangefinder market for several years now, but what it that makes the Pro XE the most accurate and most consistent product to date.



Well the Pro XE incorporates the best tech Bushnell has had to offer in recent years and also introduces Slope with Elements, a technology that takes Bushnell’s Tour-trusted compensated distances to the next level.



This new tech means that there are no excuses for pulling the wrong club out of the bag as temperature and altitude have now been added to Bushnell’s patented Slope technology to give you the most precise compensated distances ever.

“The Pro XE sets a new standard in laser rangefinders. From improved optics and longer ranging, to convenience features like Visual Jolt and BITE, Pro XE offers features golfers at all skill levels can appreciate,” said Marc Overton, Bushnell Golf EME.

He added: “We hope that our most advanced laser rangefinder will contribute significantly to a European victory at Gleneagles and we offer our very best wishes to the European Solheim Cup Team as they battle it out with the US team.”

“The Solheim Cup is the greatest display of women’s golf in the world and of course, all players are under pressure the bring the trophy home," said European Solheim Cup Director Polly Clark “

She continued, "Bushnell’s reputation of providing accurate distance measurement is well documented and brings with it a level of confidence that we very much expect to put to good use

They will be using the Pro XE throughout the practice rounds with the laser being complimented by a handy pouch that wraps around the golf bag for easy access.

Read our full review of the Pro XE here.