Team Titleist members given a day to remember

Titleist welcomed over 150 Team Titleist members from across the UK to three regional golf days to reward its dedicated brand loyalists.



Events were held at Slaley Hall Golf Club, East Sussex National, and St Ives (Hunts) Golf Club.



If you aren’t already a member of Team Titleist then you might want to consider signing up for free if you want to be in with the chance of taking part in great experiences like this one.

Upon arrival at each of the events, golfers were greeted by a team of Titleist product specialists for education sessions and time to trial the brand’s full offering of equipment, including the immensely popular TS metalwoods, highly anticipated T-Series and 620 irons, TS hybrids, U-Series utility irons, Vokey Design SM7 wedges and Scotty Cameron putters.

Attendees were also able to try equipment ordinarily unavailable at fitting events, such as the super-premium CNCPT irons and Scotty Cameron Teryllium putters.

Following the product introductions and lunch, golfers headed out at the respective golf courses for a Four Ball Better Ball Stableford competition, before a prize giving, BBQ and heading home with their very own Titleist goodie bag.



The Team Titleist Golf Days are just one of the ways the equipment manufacturer is engaging with its community of brand loyal golfer.

Not only is it educating them on new products, in addition to informing them of upcoming events and promotions, but most importantly, it is helping them find the equipment best suited to their game.

Michael Creighton, Titleist Brand Director, said: “As a brand we’re always looking for new ways to connect with golfers all over the UK. We hope that by offering opportunities like this we can keep existing brand fans loyal, while connecting with and educating those who are a little newer to Titleist products. As the first year we have done this, I’m thrilled the events have been such a success.”

In keeping with Titleist’s dedication to help golfers at every level of the game find the best-performing equipment for them, Titleist continues to offer a comprehensive 2019 golf ball and club fitting schedule, including more than 1,500 events throughout the UK & Ireland.



To sign-up and become a part of the ever-growing Team Titleist network, visit:www.titleist.co.uk/teamtitleist

Remember it is free to sign-up.