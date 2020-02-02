The A.I. powered rangefinder from Arccos

Arccos Golf, a pioneer of big data and artificial intelligence for golf, has introduced the world’s first A.I. powered GPS Rangefinder.



Arccos says it will provide the game’s most precise yardages by delivering a number based on real-time calculation of slope, weather and altitude.



• The new must have accessory from Arccos



Sounds impressive, but how does this update to the excellent the Arccos Caddie app actually work?



“Even rangefinders that cost $500 fail to consider the impact of factors like wind, temperature and altitude, which massively affect shot distances. By using golf’s largest on-course data set to fuel our A.I algorithms, we’re allowing golfers to make better decisions on the course – for no additional cost,” said Sal Syed, CEO and Co-Founder of Arccos Golf.



• Garmin Approach S62 - One of the best GPS watches money can buy

He added: “When the Arccos Caddie Rangefinder is combined with our Precision Pin-Positioning feature to dial in the flagstick location, it provides golfers with the most precise yardage in the game – the Arccos Caddie Number.”

The new Arccos Caddie Rangefinder, replaces the Plays Like Distance in app feature.



In addition to precise yardages, Arccos Caddie Rangefinder will provide you with club recommendations from 'Golf’s Smartest Caddie', so you can truly trust the club you pull for every shot.



• New updates introduced for Arccos Caddie



“The calculations that we do as caddies – uphill, downhill, wind direction, temperature and even altitude – it takes us a few minutes to figure all that stuff out. Now the Arccos Caddie Rangefinder is gonna do that for you in real-time, it’s amazing!” said Ted Scott, PGA TOUR Caddie.