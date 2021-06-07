The adidas Solarthon is built for all day comfort

adidas latest shoe design is an ultra-lightweight and comfortable footwear option that’s designed to keep feet feeling fresh all day long.



Solarthon was inspired by the longest day of the year, the summer solstice, where prolonged daylight motivates golfers to make the most of the extra time.



“Golfers get excited this time of year because there are more hours of sunlight, which ultimately translates into the opportunity to play more of the sport they love,” said Masun Denison, global director of footwear, adidas Golf.

He added: “We wanted to capture that excitement and eagerness to maximise their time on the course, so we created this lightweight, comfortable option to help keep them playing, even if it’s from dawn to dusk.”



Solarthon features a full-length BOOST midsole for incredible comfort along with a spikeless Fishscale Traxion outsole to provide grip and stability when you need it most.

adidas also included a film around the edges of the upper to make it water resistant and guard against that early morning dew when you first head out to the course.

Delivering the support and stability you need to go along with all-day comfort was critical to adidas when designing the shoe. To make them ready for the course, an external TPU heel counter along with additional reinforcements in the upper, were designed so that you will have that locked-in feeling both during the swing and as they walk the course.

This limited edition gray, blue and white colorway features a PRIMEBLUE textile upper – a high-performance recycled yarn containing at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic. It’s another example of how addias are working towards its mission to help ‘END PLASTIC WASTE.’



This limited-edition colorway will be available beginning June 15 while supplies last on adidas.com, the adidas app, and at select retailers worldwide.

For those that might miss out on the limited-edition version of Solarthon, two in-line colorways in black/gold and gray/yellow will be available beginning July 1.

These additional colorways of the Solarthon also feature an upper made with recycled materials and come in additional size offerings.