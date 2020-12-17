The best equipment releases of 2020

It’s been a remarkable year for new gear.

There have been so many cool products released in 2020 and I am in the very fortunate position of being able to test just about every single one of them.

This year, I have hit hundreds of different clubs, tested numerous golf balls, worn countless pairs of shoes and got my hands on all of the latest pieces of tech.

With that in mind, I thought I would pull together a list of my personal favourite releases of 2020.

The products that made it onto this list are the ones that really caught my eye because there were something a little bit different or because they spoke to my own personal preferences.

The only prerequisite to make it onto this purely subjective list is that the gear must have first gone on sale in 2020.




