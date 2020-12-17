search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearThe best equipment releases of 2020

Gear

The best equipment releases of 2020

By David Cunninghame17 December, 2020
Gear Equipment Drivers Fairway Woods Hybrids Irons Wedges Putters Balls Shoes Apparel Trolleys GPS Laser
Gear Releases 2020

It’s been a remarkable year for new gear.

There have been so many cool products released in 2020 and I am in the very fortunate position of being able to test just about every single one of them.

This year, I have hit hundreds of different clubs, tested numerous golf balls, worn countless pairs of shoes and got my hands on all of the latest pieces of tech.

With that in mind, I thought I would pull together a list of my personal favourite releases of 2020.

The products that made it onto this list are the ones that really caught my eye because there were something a little bit different or because they spoke to my own personal preferences.

The only prerequisite to make it onto this purely subjective list is that the gear must have first gone on sale in 2020.

Click the NEXT button to get started...

Prev Next

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Gear

Related Articles - Equipment

Related Articles - Drivers

Related Articles - Fairway Woods

Related Articles - Hybrids

Related Articles - Irons

Related Articles - Wedges

Related Articles - Putters

Related Articles - Balls

Related Articles - Shoes

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - Trolleys

Related Articles - GPS

Related Articles - Laser

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CAN AN UNPAINTED BALL HELP YOU PLAY BETTER??? - Wilson Staff Model golf balls review
Wilson
play button
THE MOST UNDERRATED DRIVER MONEY CAN BUY - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Srixon
play button
HIT IT SOLID OFF SLOPING LIES | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
THE MOST DIFFICULT LIES IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Golf course vandalised in “premeditated attack”
More BBC Sports Personality of the Year disappointment for golf
It's official - the Scottish Golf Show is going global
Masters champ DJ chips in for Scots kid's charity challenge
Scottish golf club appoints youngest captain in its 234-year history

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
See all videos right arrow