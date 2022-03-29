Under Armour has once again partnered with Jean-Jacques Rivet, a leading expert in the biomechanics of the golf swing, to craft this incredible golf shoe.

Although it boasts a full knit upper, you can expect the support and stability of a traditional golf shoe thanks to its data-driven design.



• PING introduces new Glide 4.0 wedges



The HOVR Tour SL utilises Under Armour’s proprietary Intelliknit technology to overcome the performance limitations of knitted golf footwear. Where regular knit uppers tend to be unstructured and lack the support you need during the golf swing, Intelliknit uses a strategic combination of stretch yarns and lockdown yarns to support you every step of the way.



• KBS reveals its lightest ever steel shaft



It serves to lock you down where you need support and stretch where you need flexibility through the swing.

The outsole design utilises a combination of rotational, horizontal and vertical traction technologies to enhance your ability to transfer power from the ground and give you that competitive edge.

The Tour SL delivers true spike-like stability and grip throughout the swing but with all the comfort and versatility of a spikeless shoe thanks to its clever construction and use of Rotational Resistance Traction technology.



To generate even more stability and traction, an external heel counter locks your heel further back into the shoe, creating a snug fit.

The TPU outsole also features strategic flex channels based around the science of biomechanics, to further increase traction, stability, and power by keeping your foot grounded through the swing for longer.



• Wilson unveils new D9 Forged irons



As someone who places stability at the top of my list of requirements from a golf shoe, I can safely say that not many golf shoes, especially knitted upper designs, can match the Tour SL’s stable credentials.

Comfort is a key aspect of the design, with Under Armour’s full-length HOVR cushioning generating incredible levels of energy return so your feet feel fresh, even after a long round.



The final piece in the HOVR Tour SL’s intelligent crafted puzzles is its waterproof protection. No longer confined to be worn on dry, crisp fairways, the Intelliknit upper is also treated with NeverWet and a waterproof membrane, meaning you can wear the UA HOVR Tour SL in any conditions.

I even put the waterproofing to test by attempting to play a shot from withing a watery hazard. Despite my feet being almost entirely covered by water, it simply rolled off and my feet were bone dry.

Under Armour clearly left no stone unturned when it came time to design the Tour SL. For a full knit shoe to deliver such fantastic all-round performance is truly mesmerising. The brand’s commitment to providing you with footwear that can tangibly help improve your game is abundantly clear with this fantastic design.



Put simply, it’s the best knitted golf shoe I’ve tested.

Available: Now

Price: £150

