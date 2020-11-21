search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearThe BIG MAX Aqua Seven is the ideal winter golf bag

Gear

The BIG MAX Aqua Seven is the ideal winter golf bag

By David Cunninghame21 November, 2020
Big Max BIG MAX bags BIG MAX Aqua Seven Golf Bags Stand Bags Bags New Gear
Big Max Aqua Seven

With bad weather an almost unavoidable part of playing golf over the next few months, BIG MAX has brought forward the launch of its Aqua Seven, a waterproof winter stand bag.

The Aqua Sevenfeatures waterproof material, waterproof zips and fully sealed seams, giving it a 10,000mm hydrostatic rating.

Basically meaning it can withstand whatever mother nature decides to through at you out on the course.

• Check out Wilson's 'RAW' golf ball

With an oversize top and full length dividers, this compact stand bag can accommodate 4 more clubs than a traditional winter bag, while retaining an incredibly light weight of just 1.7kg. 

Big Max Aqua Seven 4

Five waterproof pockets including a cooler pocket, provide plenty of storage options, while neat features such as air channel straps, an umbrella holder, glove holder, and robust carry handle add extra practicality.

• Watch our utility irons head-to-head test

Add in eight stylish colourways and the Aqua Seven has something for every golfer this winter.

Ian Waddicar, U.K. Managing Director of BIG MAX said, “We would usually wait until the new year for our new product launches, but with stock available, we thought we would give golfers who brave the elements after the latest lockdown a little helping hand."

• AM I GOOD ENOUGH TO USE BLADES???

He added: "The Aqua Seven is 100% waterproof, incredibly lightweight and perfect for a winter round. Let’s hope it can help more golfers enjoy getting out on the course by making those winter conditions just a bit more manageable.” 

Available: Now
Price: £139.99

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Big Max

Related Articles - BIG MAX bags

Related Articles - Golf Bags

Related Articles - Stand Bags

Related Articles - Bags

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
AM I A GOOD ENOUGH GOLFER TO USE A SET OF BLADES???
blades
play button
PICKING OUR FAVOURITE UTILITY IRON - Callaway X Forged UT vs TaylorMade SIM UDI vs Titleist U•500
Utility Irons
play button
HOW TO GAIN 20 YARDS OFF THE TEE | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
ARE THESE THE BEST-EVER CLEVELAND WEDGES??? - RTX ZipCore review
Cleveland
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Gary Player in fight to retrieve auction-listed trophies
Tiger Woods and son Charlie to team-up in first pro event
"That's borderline obscene" - Watch as pro hits 439-yard drive!
Bryson DeChambeau set himself up to fail, says Open champ Lowry
What Rory McIlroy needs to do to win the Masters

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Fix your slice with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
play button
The correct way to grip a golf club
Watch
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
See all videos right arrow