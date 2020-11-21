The BIG MAX Aqua Seven is the ideal winter golf bag

With bad weather an almost unavoidable part of playing golf over the next few months, BIG MAX has brought forward the launch of its Aqua Seven, a waterproof winter stand bag.



The Aqua Sevenfeatures waterproof material, waterproof zips and fully sealed seams, giving it a 10,000mm hydrostatic rating.



Basically meaning it can withstand whatever mother nature decides to through at you out on the course.

With an oversize top and full length dividers, this compact stand bag can accommodate 4 more clubs than a traditional winter bag, while retaining an incredibly light weight of just 1.7kg.



Five waterproof pockets including a cooler pocket, provide plenty of storage options, while neat features such as air channel straps, an umbrella holder, glove holder, and robust carry handle add extra practicality.



Add in eight stylish colourways and the Aqua Seven has something for every golfer this winter.

Ian Waddicar, U.K. Managing Director of BIG MAX said, “We would usually wait until the new year for our new product launches, but with stock available, we thought we would give golfers who brave the elements after the latest lockdown a little helping hand."

He added: "The Aqua Seven is 100% waterproof, incredibly lightweight and perfect for a winter round. Let’s hope it can help more golfers enjoy getting out on the course by making those winter conditions just a bit more manageable.”



Available: Now

Price: £139.99

