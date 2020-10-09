The Callaway Big Bertha REVA range caters specifically for women

Callaway is sitting up and taking notice of the fact that women are the fastest growing group in golf by introducing a line-up of clubs that are purposely designed for female golfers, the all-new Big Bertha REVA family of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons.



This product line is designed with one key thing in mind, to deliver incredible distance designed for women.

Callaway’s R&D team has used significant research and testing with women to develop advanced distance technologies, optimized lofts, swing weights, shaft lengths, and forgiving head shapes, all in a bid to cater for female golfers’ specific needs.

First off let’s take a look at the driver.

The new Big Bertha REVA is the ultimate driver for women who want to unlock more distance from their golf swing.



Callaway has taken all of the incredible technologies that make its Big Bertha B-21 driver really long, straight and easy to hit, and have re-worked every aspect to get the very most out of your game.

With Big Bertha REVA, Callaway used significant research and testing with women to create optimised lofts, swingweights, shaft lengths, and a forgiving head shape to help you hit it a lot farther.

The big selling point for this driver is it promotes high launch and low spin to take the slice or big miss out of your game.



• WATCH - MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???



To complement the premium A.I. Designed Flash Face SS21, Jailbreak and T2C Triaxial Carbon Crown technologies, a RCH 40 shaft has been incorporated with a weighting and bend profile that are engineered to increase swing speed.

With the fairway woods it is largely the same story. It is designed to be a high launching, slice killing, distance machine that will allow you ot make consistent contact off the tee and the deck.



• Callaway Mack Daddy CB– The ultimate user-friendly wedge???

It’s easy to hit like a hybrid, from a shallower face, optimized lengths, and a larger head that promote more distance and better control into the green.

The REVA hybrids share all of the same tech as their B-21 counterparts but one key difference is that fact these hybrids are offered all the way up to a 36˚ 8-iron hybrid.



• CHROME SOFT vs CHROME SOFT X – How good are Callaway’s 2020 tour golf balls?



For the Big Bertha REVA irons Callaway had to make some serious changes when compared to the B-21 irons.

The lofts are weaker in the REVA irons to produce an easier, higher launch, while the Tungsten Energy Core has been made lighter to reduce the total weight of the head.



• Callaway Big Bertha B-21 irons – FIRST LOOK!



Callaway had to do some major tweaking to that core to ensure that it still delivered all the performance and forgiveness benefits despite it’s reduce weight and size.

The new REVA line-up illustrates Callaway’s commitment to producing bespoke, high performance products for female golfers and is great option for those of you out their looking to upgrade to the latest and best tech Callaway has to offer.

Available: Now

Prices: Big Bertha REVA Driver - £449, Big Bertha REVA Fairways - £279, Big Bertha REVA Hybrids- £229, Big Bertha REVA Irons - £1,149

