The driver tweak that helped Phil Mickelson rewrite golf history

Gear

WITB

The driver tweak that helped Phil Mickelson rewrite golf history

By Michael McEwan24 May, 2021
WITB Phil Mickelson US PGA Championship Callaway Callaway Epic Speed Callaway Drivers Drivers Equipment Kiawah Island Major Championships
Phil Mickelson Bag

A last-minute driver tweak helped Phil Mickelson power to a record-breaking sixth major title at the US PGA.

The 50-year-old is now the oldest man ever to win a major championship after successfully seeing off Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen at Kiawah Island.

He got there, in part, by hitting his trademark “bombs” off the tee – and those were super-charged thanks to a brand new driver that he put in the bag before play got underway.

Mickelson new gamer, with just six degrees of loft and a 48-inch shaft, employs Callaway’s new A.I.-designed Jailbreak Speed Frame that not only stiffens the body in the vertical direction, but by applying Artificial Intelligence, enhances horizontal and torsional stability too, promoting an increase in ball speeds across the face.

• Twitter goes wild for US PGA champ Phil

• US PGA 2021: Full prize money payout

• Koepka fumes at wild scenes on final hole

On his way to becoming golf’s oldest ever major-winner, the Californian consistently averaged over 300 yards off the tee, including a huge 366-yard drive on the 16th during final day’s play – the longest by any player on that hole all week!

According to Callaway’s tour team, Phil made the switch to Epic Speed after being impressed by the distances he was getting during testing. He also liked the ball speed and consistent spin rates he had been seeing.

Mickelson’s Chrome Soft X Golf Ball, featuring Triple Track, was another crucial ingredient to his latest success, and has been his product of choice in all of his victories since 2019.

Chrome Soft’s Triple Track Technology utilises Vernier Hyper Acuity, the same visual technology used to land planes on aircraft carriers. It helps improve alignment compared to a regular side stamp aid, and Triple Track lines on the ball particularly improve accuracy.

• Bob Mac "livid" with finish to US PGA

• McIlroy admits game remains work in progress

Mickelson’s putting performance also reasserted Odyssey’s domination of the worldwide tours. His victory marked the 94th major win for the brand.

Odyssey has been No.1 at the last 25 consecutive majors and continues to be the No.1 putter on every major tour worldwide.

What’s in the Bag - Phil Mickelson, US PGA Championship

Driver
Callaway Epic Speed (6°, Fujikura Ventus Black 6TX shaft)

Utility
Callaway X-Forged UT (3-5, KBS Tour V 125 S+ shafts)

Irons
Callaway Apex MB (6-PW, KBS Tour V 125 S+ shafts)

Wedges
Callaway PM Grind (52°, 55°, 60°; KBS Tour V 125 S+ shafts)

Putter
Odyssey Prototype PM Putter

Ball
Chrome Soft X Triple Track

