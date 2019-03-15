search
HomeGearGet your hands on the first-ever yellow Pro V1

Gear

Get your hands on the first-ever yellow Pro V1

By David Cunninghame15 March, 2019
For the first time you can now get your hands on yellow versions of the #1 balls in golf.

Now in stores, Titleist has a new colour option available for the 2019 Pro V1 and Pro V1x: High Optic Yellow.

For almost 20 years, the Pro V1 has dominated the golf ball market and with the growing trend of golfers choosing to play coloured golf balls it comes as little surprise to see Titleist getting in on the action.

Yellow Pro V1 2

However, don’t think for a minute that the balls are simply painted yellow at the end of the production process.

No, as you’d expect from Titleist, they invested heavily and researched thoroughly to engineer a new cover formulation that would perform to the exact same standards as its white counterpart.

Yellow Pro V1 3

The continued investment in advanced technology and quality control at Titleist Ball Plants 3 and 4 – where every Pro V1 and Pro V1x are manufactured by Titleist associates to the highest performance and quality specifications – ensures that every new generation of Pro V1 and Pro V1x are the best performing and most consistent ever.

Consistency from ball to ball, and dozen to dozen, a founding principal of Titleist’s business, is critical to allowing you to consistently execute the same types of shots, round after round, regardless of which colour you prefer.

Yellow Pro V1 4

“As the demand for yellow Pro V1 and Pro V1x started to grow, our material scientists got to work on what we knew would be a significant R&D undertaking.The performance and durability characteristics of our cast urethane are the best in the industry," explained Michael Mahoney, vice president, golf ball marketing.

He continued, “it’s because we formulate and manufacture the cover ourselves that we are able to control the material with such precision and consistency."

"While it may seem pretty straightforward, recreating those properties in yellow required a new and complex chemistry with considerable iteration until we got it just right.”

Available: Now
Price: £52 per dozen

