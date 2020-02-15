The German golf trolleys with an eye-watering price tag

German brand JuCad is introducing its hand-built golf trolleys to the UK in spring 2020 and you won’t believe the price tag.



But we’ll soon get to that.

Many of you might not be aware, but JuCad has in fact been on the go for over 30 years.

In that time it has sold precision-built golf trolleys worldwide, with a ‘Made In Germany’ artisan approach.

Spearheading the range will be the company’s best-selling, titanium-framed JuCad Travel.

The Travel has the classic ‘JuCad look,’ with a minimal, unfussy frame.

Incredibly lightweight, the Travel is easy to carry in one hand and folds tidily into a very small size.

Despite its lightweight and sleek frame it is anything but fragile.

JuCad says its trolleys are built to last, strong enough for golf’s steepest hills (with a handy auto-braking feature), roughest ground and worst weather.

Across the JuCad range there are models with titanium, carbon and stainless steel frames offering varying degrees of foldability, power, control methods and personalisation.

Now to say this product is high-end is an almighty understatement.

Drum-roll please.

The JuCad Travel is currently listed on the brand’s website for the princely sum of €4,300.

That’s right, a little over three and half thousand pounds (going by current exchange rates) for your new JuCad golf trolley.

Also coming to the UK is the JuStar range of golf trolleys, which offer JuCad-style quality and performance at a more ‘reasonable?’ price for the slightly more price-conscious golfers among you.

So come on. Give us you thoughts on these German engineered golf trolleys.