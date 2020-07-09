The Glenmuir AW20 apparel collection is crafted to perform

Glenmuir has revealed its Autumn Winter collection for 2020 and as usual with the Scottish clothing brand it marries classic styling with absolute quality.



This new range has been crafted to perform combining sustainable luxurious natural fibres and technical fabrics with contemporary design.



• Glenmuir launches vibrant SS20 collection

Headlining the collection is Glenmuir’s 2-layer Storm Bloc Waterproof Jackets for men (g.Elrick) and ladies (g.Poppy £80).

The lightweight technical jackets are made from a soft touch interlock fabric that is quiet and enhances freedom of movement with its 4-way stretch properties.

In addition, the technical fabric is highly waterproof, windproof and breathable making it the perfect garment for just about any day when the weather isn’t at its best.

No one does premium golf knitwear quite like Glenmuir. It is what the brand is famous for. For this new collection Glenmuir’s signature Touch of Cashmere zip neck sweaters, and their contemporary sporty design, meet natural fibres to create unique knitwear pieces which are breathable, stretch, soft to touch and have an anti-pill finish.



• Check out Glenmuir’s 1891 Heritage Collection



The g.Girvan, g.Jedburgh, g.Olivia and g.Alissa offer a fresh and bold take on traditional knitwear, whilst g.Bothwell and g.Nika reflect the brand’s almost 10-year long heritage with subtle rib and cable detailing (all £85).

Each piece of knitwear is hand-knitted by craftsmen with stitches linked manually resulting in a long-lasting perfect fit and resilient flat seams.

The midlayer and padded collection continues to go from strength to strength with new a new Navy/Light Grey colourway added to g.Crail, a lightweight brushed back midlayer (£65), and Ascot Blue/Light Grey Marl added to the popular quilted hybrid g.Arran, which combines a padded marl panel with fleece backed stretch sleeves and side panels providing water and wind resistance, heat insulation and enhanced freedom of movement (£75).



• Cleveland RTX ZipCore – FIRST LOOK!

The bold Magenta has proved popular for the ladies’ padded gilet g.Sabine (RRP £80) and the stretch padded hybrid jacket g.Madison (RRP £85).

The long sleeve performance pique polo shirts have AN active and highly functional fabric with moisture wicking technology delivering breathability, UV protection, thermoregulation and enhanced freedom of movement.

Available: Online & in-store August