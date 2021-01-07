search
Gear

The Glenmuir SS21 collection is both stylish and sustainable

By David Cunninghame06 January, 2021
Over the last few years we have seen Glenmuir take huge strides towards becoming more sustainable and its all-new Spring Summer 2021 collection perfectly underscores the brand’s commitment to the environment.

The Scottish golf clothing brand’s new collection also boasts vibrant colours of Magenta, Spring Green and Ascot Blue.

Let’s first delve into the SS21 collection’s Superior Performance polo shirts.

Each is made from active fabric, which is highly functional with moisture wicking technology delivering breathability, offer +40 UV protection, thermoregulation and enhanced freedom of movement.

Glenmuir Ss21 4

White Marl/White and Garnet Marl/Navy are new colours now available in the Campbell polo, whilst White/Light Grey Marl and White/Tahiti are a sophisticated addition to the micro stripe style Torrance (both £45).

• The Glenmuir AW20 apparel collection is crafted to perform

For Ladies’ the classic performance polo shirt, Paloma, sees the addition of Light Grey Marl, the marl yarn adds depth whilst looking clean and crisp, this colour is also available in the men’s complimentary style Deacon (both £40).

You will all be well aware that for decades Glenmuir has produced some of the finest knitwear styles in the game and recently the Lanark based brand has become a pioneer of producing golf clothing in natural fibres that are renewable and environmentally friendly.

Brand new for SS21 are men’s cotton knitwear styles Drummond, Garrion and g.Balloch made from 100% pure combed premium cotton from renewable sources.

Glenmuir Ss21 3

Drummond incorporates a traditional herringbone intarsia with a contemporary twist, whilst Garrion and Balloch are sporty colour blocked designs combining bold colours and beautiful marl yarns. Willa and Gaelle are new ladies’ knitwear styles and all retail for £70.

• Glenmuir is in full swing

If you’re looking for a more modern feel then the SS21’s midlayer and padded collection has some extremely exciting new offerings.

Glenmuir Ss21 2

The Performance Wick midlayer has a contemporary Navy Camo pattern with Light Grey trims whilst a traditional Tartan print option gives a nod to Glenmuir’s rich Scottish heritage (£65).

Brand new for SS21 is padded Storm Bloc performance gilet Sheil. Available in 3 colours, it is made from a combination of a performance water and wind resistant outer fabric and heat insulating down which effectively retains body warmth (£75).

Glenmuir Ss21 5

The Elrick 2-layer Storm Bloc Waterproof Jacket, meanwhile, is a lightweight technical jacket made from a soft touch interlock fabric which is quiet and enhances freedom of movement with its 4-way stretch properties (£80).

• COBRA RADSPEED drivers – FIRST LOOK!

Mikhel Ruia, managing director of Glenmuir said, “the Spring Summer 2021 collection continues Glenmuir’s mission to be the most loved golf apparel brand in the world with clothing crafted using sustainable and renewable methods.”

Available: Online & in-store from February

