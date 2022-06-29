The Grand Slam is in sight for PrideSports 

Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas are your three men's major champions of 2022 so far - but what is one thing they all have in common?



We’ll let you in on a little secret: it’s what they’re wearing on the soles of their golf shoes.

It should be noted that none of these players are paid to use PrideSports products.

PrideSports is the No.1 cleat manufacturer and maker of Softspikes and CHAMP. They are having quite the season on the PGA tour with a 92% win rate, 22 wins out of 24 tournaments and three majors already. The question is, can they make it four major titles and claim the grand slam?

Delving into the latest statistics even more, it was revealed that 82% of PGA Tour players are currently wearing Softspikes or CHAMP cleats in their golf shoes and, since 2020, 83% of tour winners have worn Softspikes or CHAMP.

“What a year this has been for us so far on tour,” noted Joe Henderson, President - PrideSports. “It is extremely gratifying to see such a high percentage of PGA Tour players benefitting from the best-in-class dynamic traction and stability that our Softspikes and CHAMP cleats deliver in all playing conditions.

“The stats don’t lie and 2022 clearly shows that the best players in the game are continuing to put their trust in cleated golf shoes over their spikeless counterparts.

“As we approach the final major of the year, The Open at St Andrews, we are also in pole position to capture our own Grand Slam with 38 of the top 50 players in the world travelling to the Home of Golf, equipped with replaceable cleats in their shoes. Having our products on the feet of all three major champions this year only serves to reinforce the value of stability and traction on the course.”

So, there you have it, PrideSports is the undisputed leader in the golf cleat segment with its CHAMP and Softspikes brands.

The company recommends golfers change their cleats every six to eight months – or even more frequently based on use – to ensure golfers get the maximum performance out of their footwear.

Now you know.