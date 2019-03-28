The incredibly versatile FootJoy Flex and Golf Casual

With the clocks set to go forward this weekend, FootJoy have the perfect footwear options for those of you excited at the prospect of squeezing in a few holes after work.



First off we have the all-new FootJoy Flex. The Flex offers exceptional on/off course versatility and performance.



The athletically styled shoe features a new Versa-Trax outsole that is engineered with traction elements to create an outsole that is perfect for on course performance with wear-to-the-course versatility.

Each traction zone maximises traction during your swing and provides exceptional grip when walking the course.

This is also an extremely comfortable shoe. A soft EVA midsole provides increased underfoot cushioning, enhanced comfort and exceptional stability, while the lightweight performance mesh upper only helps to further boost comfort levels and offer fantastic breathability.

Rounding out the design of these shoes is the Laser Sport Fit. It offers a full rounded toe character with a standard fit across the forefoot and instep. A toe spring and a slightly narrow heel complete the athletic profile.



All of the above features, the astounding level of all-day comfort and the fantastic styling are what make the Flex so versatile and the perfect shoe for in the office and out on the course.

If the Flex doesn’t quite fit in with what you are looking for then don’t worry, FJ have you covered with its Golf Casual.



This an incredibly lightweight and comfortable shoe that once again offers great versatility in a casual, spikeless design.



The 100% waterproof shoes are available in three colour options and have soft moulded rubber traction elements to ensure a slip free round with turf gripping traction, while a the lightweight PU Fit-Bed provides soft underfoot cushioning to deliver added comfort and heel support.

Both of these shoes are the perfect options for those of you looking for a golf shoes that will allow you to seamlessly transition from the office to the golf course.

Available: Now

Price: FootJoy Flex - £80, FootJoy Golf Casual - £110