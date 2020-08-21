The limited edition FootJoy Flex LE3 takes comfort to heights

FootJoy’s latest addition to its popular Flex franchise could be the brand’s most comfortable shoe ever.



Given the popularity of the original Flex from last year and this year’s Flex XP, it comes as no surprise to see FJ expand this line.

The LE3 continues to deliver the on and off-course versatility of Flex by combining a unique 3D moulded foam upper design, that features a stretch fabric and non-waterproof cover, with the unbelievable underfoot comfort that has made this franchise such a runaway success for FootJoy.



• FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?



The new upper design helps to further boost the comfort levels of this shoe and gives it a modern, on trend look that helps it to stand out from its Flex counterparts.



This limited edition design is finished with a custom camo Versa-Trax outsole to help add to the visual appeal, while inside a ‘River Rock’ FitBed gives a massaging feel for additional comfort.



• FootJoy’s 2020 spikeless range has everything you need

Combining the new soft foam upper and new FitBed with the Flex's supportive EVA midsole and Versa-Trax outsole means the LE3 is as comfortable a golf shoe as you're ever likely to find.



The LE3 is available for in all over navy or all over grey colourways for both men and women.

• FootJoy unveils fresh summer styles

You’ll also be glad to hear that the price of this limited edition offering sticks to the Flex principles and is a relative bargain at £99.99.

Available: Now at footjoy.co.uk

Price: £99.99