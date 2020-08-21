search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearThe limited edition FootJoy Flex LE3 takes comfort to heights

Gear

The limited edition FootJoy Flex LE3 takes comfort to heights

By David Cunninghame21 August, 2020
FootJoy FJ Flex FootJoy Flex FootJoy Flex LE3 Spikeless shoes Shoes New Gear
Fj Flex Le3 1

FootJoy’s latest addition to its popular Flex franchise could be the brand’s most comfortable shoe ever.

Given the popularity of the original Flex from last year and this year’s Flex XP, it comes as no surprise to see FJ expand this line.

Fj Flex Le3 2

The LE3 continues to deliver the on and off-course versatility of Flex by combining a unique 3D moulded foam upper design, that features a stretch fabric and non-waterproof cover, with the unbelievable underfoot comfort that has made this franchise such a runaway success for FootJoy.

• FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?

The new upper design helps to further boost the comfort levels of this shoe and gives it a modern, on trend look that helps it to stand out from its Flex counterparts.

This limited edition design is finished with a custom camo Versa-Trax outsole to help add to the visual appeal, while inside a ‘River Rock’ FitBed gives a massaging feel for additional comfort. 

• FootJoy’s 2020 spikeless range has everything you need

Combining the new soft foam upper and new FitBed with the Flex's supportive EVA midsole and Versa-Trax outsole means the LE3 is as comfortable a golf shoe as you're ever likely to find.

Fj Flex Le3 3

The LE3 is available for in all over navy or all over grey colourways for both men and women.

• FootJoy unveils fresh summer styles

You’ll also be glad to hear that the price of this limited edition offering sticks to the Flex principles and is a relative bargain at £99.99.

Available: Now at footjoy.co.uk
Price: £99.99

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - FootJoy

Related Articles - FJ Flex

Related Articles - FootJoy Flex

Related Articles - Spikeless shoes

Related Articles - Shoes

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
WHICH TAYLORMADE GOLF BALL IS RIGHT FOR ME??? – TP5 vs TP5x vs Tour Response vs Soft Response
TaylorMade
play button
WHICH DRIVER IS BEST AT FIXING A SLICE??? - Callaway Big Bertha B21 vs MAVRIK Max
Callaway
play button
HOW TO CHOOSE THE CORRECT DRIVER SHAFT – KBS 70g Tour X-flex vs 40g A-flex
KBS
play button
THE EASY WAY TO HIT A FADE | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Lydia Ko confident heading into weekend at Women's Open
We've just had the 12th round of 59 (or better) on PGA Tour
Scotland is strengthening its commitment to women’s golf
Lexi Thompson cleared by R&A amid 'cheating' storm
Dustin Johnson breaks his silence on Koepka comments

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Align your body at address
Watch
play button
The importance of shoulder turn in the golf swing
Callaway
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
See all videos right arrow