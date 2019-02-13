search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearThe new must have accessory from Arccos

Gear

The new must have accessory from Arccos

By David Cunninghame13 February, 2019
Arccos Golf Arccos Link Arccos 360 Artificial Intelligence Game Tracking Shot Tracking New Gear
Arccos Link 1

Arccos Golf’s new Arccos Link is a small, ultra-lightweight accessory that allows users of the Arccos Caddie platform to automatically record their on-course performance data without the need for a phone in the pocket.

The pioneering brand for artificial intelligence (A.I) in golf is removing what was essentially the main off-putting aspect of the Arccos system with the introduction of this incredibly clever little bit of kit.

Arccos Link 2

Compatible with any iPhone or Android device, the device can be clipped to your belt, trousers, shorts or pocket. An internal GPS allows it to function independently of your phone, while transferring data either during or after a round, based on your preference.

• New updates introduced for Arccos Caddie

Weighing less than 25 grams and measuring smaller than a belt buckle, the weather-resistant Arccos Link boasts a battery life of up to 10 hours and quickly charges via a standard micro USB cable.

Arccoss Link 3

Arccos Link is designed for use with second-generation Arccos sensors, including all Cobra Connect clubs, Arccos 360, Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors and Arccos Caddie Smart Grips.

• Bushnell unveils feature packed Pro XE

“For the player who wants to keep their phone in their bag or back in the clubhouse while still automatically capturing all their on-course performance data, Arccos Link is the perfect solution,” said Jack Brown, Arccos Senior Vice President of Product and Software.

• Mizuno RB Tour golf balls – FIRST LOOK!

He added: “It’s incredibly simple to use and communicates seamlessly with a player’s phone during or after a round, allowing the golfer to access insights from the award-winning Arccos Caddie A.I. for every shot,” he added.

Available: Early summer 2019

Price: £79.99 (Pre-sale price - £59.99)

Related Articles - Arccos Golf

Related Articles - Artificial Intelligence

Related Articles - Game Tracking

Related Articles - New Gear

Golf News

Tour winner to tee it up in inaugural Aberdeen Golf Links Pro-Am
Adam Scott blasts changes to the Rules of Golf
Matt Kuchar defends $5,000 caddie payment
European Tour announces 'largest first prize in golf'
Matt Kuchar stand-in caddie speaks out - "I was taken advantage of"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow