The new must have accessory from Arccos

Arccos Golf’s new Arccos Link is a small, ultra-lightweight accessory that allows users of the Arccos Caddie platform to automatically record their on-course performance data without the need for a phone in the pocket.



The pioneering brand for artificial intelligence (A.I) in golf is removing what was essentially the main off-putting aspect of the Arccos system with the introduction of this incredibly clever little bit of kit.

Compatible with any iPhone or Android device, the device can be clipped to your belt, trousers, shorts or pocket. An internal GPS allows it to function independently of your phone, while transferring data either during or after a round, based on your preference.



Weighing less than 25 grams and measuring smaller than a belt buckle, the weather-resistant Arccos Link boasts a battery life of up to 10 hours and quickly charges via a standard micro USB cable.

Arccos Link is designed for use with second-generation Arccos sensors, including all Cobra Connect clubs, Arccos 360, Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors and Arccos Caddie Smart Grips.



“For the player who wants to keep their phone in their bag or back in the clubhouse while still automatically capturing all their on-course performance data, Arccos Link is the perfect solution,” said Jack Brown, Arccos Senior Vice President of Product and Software.



He added: “It’s incredibly simple to use and communicates seamlessly with a player’s phone during or after a round, allowing the golfer to access insights from the award-winning Arccos Caddie A.I. for every shot,” he added.

Available: Early summer 2019

Price: £79.99 (Pre-sale price - £59.99)