HomeGearThe new Scotty Cameron Teryllium T22 putters are a real throwback

Gear

The new Scotty Cameron Teryllium T22 putters are a real throwback

By David Cunninghame08 July, 2019
T22 Fam 2

Twenty two years since Tiger Woods won the 1997 Masters using a Newport TeI3 with its distinctive Teryllium insert, Scotty Cameron has reimagined and announced the limited release of three new putter models that pay homage to the original TeI3 designs.

The Teryllium T22 Newport and Teryllium T22 Newport 2 offer modernised versions of those TeI3 models first introduced in 1997, while the Teryllium T22 Fastback 1.5 becomes the first Fastback 1.5 designed with a Teryllium insert.

REVIEW - Scotty Cameron Phantom X putters

Precision milled from 303 stainless steel, and given a tactical matte black finish that brings out Scotty’s unmistakable “domino pattern” in the back cavity, the new T22 putters are designed to the modern specifications demanded by today’s dedicated golfers but with a classic look. 

Scotty Cameron 2019 T22 02

An updated Teryllium inlay construction with an improved elastomer vibration dampening membrane combines with Scotty’s removable sole weight technology and increased head weight to catapult the entire T22 line into the future.

• 6 questions for... putter guru Scotty Cameron

“There’s nothing quite like the feel of Teryllium. It’s the number one material request I get from players. And, as we’ve seen multiple Majors won over the past few seasons with a Teryllium-inserted putter, it’s a great time to celebrate this legendary design,” said Scotty Cameron.

Scotty Cameron 2019 T22 07

Teryllium T22 Newport

First brought to prominence as the putter design Tiger used to win the 1997 Masters, Scotty’s new Teryllium T22 Newport pays homage to the overall look, feel and setup of its original design, but with numerous upgrades and improvements, including a stainless steel construction, flat topline, adjustable sole weight, lightly-milled Teryllium insert and new durable tactical matte black finish.

Scotty Cameron 2019 T22 04

Teryllium T22 Newport 2

Incorporating decades of design refinements, Scotty built the Teryllium T22 Newport 2 in the spirit of the early models, with the soft feel of his Teryllium alloy inlay, but with the modern shape and sole balancing precision of a modern Newport 2 Tour model milled from 303 stainless steel with interchangeable sole weights and a flatter topline. 

Scotty Cameron 2019 T22 06

Teryllium T22 Fastback 1.5

The new Teryllium T22 Fastback 1.5 incorporates a Tour-preferred mini-slant neck, improved four-way sole balancing for a square setup and a thinner topline similar to the Select line’s Fastback model, while maintaining the visual aesthetics of early Teryllium putters.

Scotty Cameron 2019 T22 03

These unique flat sticks will no doubt peak the interests of the Scotty enthusiasts and golfing aficionados among you.

The range will be available in very limited quantities and come with a price tag that reflects their rarity.

• Scotty Cameron unveils NINE stunning new putters

Scotty said, “T22 gave us the opportunity to take everything we’ve learned over the past two decades and refine the entire look, feel and performance. Like a modern day muscle car, everything looks original at first glance, but each component is brand new. Better milling. Better materials. Better construction. They’re made to game.''

Available: Limited Release at Titleist trusted retailers from August 16
Price: £599

