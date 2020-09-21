The new Titleist TSi drivers are making major waves

Despite only being on the scene for about two weeks, Titleist’s new TSi drivers have already started to make some major waves on tour.



After a hugely successful launch at the Safeway Open on the PGA Tour and the Portugal Masters on the European Tour last week, Titleist is celebrating a US Open in which it was the #1 driver brand.

From a Major launch to the #1 driver at the U.S. Open.



Titleist is the most played driver this week at the 120th U.S. Open. And among all of the Titleist Drivers in play, more than half are new Titleist TSi drivers. #ItsATitleistpic.twitter.com/TSzFJPPWL7 — Titleist Europe (@TitleistEurope) September 19, 2020

Among all of the Titleist Drivers in play at the 120th US Open, more than half were new TSi2 and TSi3 models.



To see so many players switch driver either the week before or the week of a major championship is testament to how well they are performing in the hands of the best players in the world.

Among those to opt for the new big sticks at Winged Foot were, Adam Scott, Ian Poulter, Max Homa, Cameron Smith and Byeong Hun An.



There were a total of 28 TSi models in play, which represents a 68% conversion rate after just 2 weeks of being available.

We fully expect more Titleist staffers to make the switch to TSi over the coming weeks and months, along with some non-contracted players.

One noteworthy non-contractor to make the switch at last week’s Portugal Masters was Tommy Fleetwood, and we’re hearing murmurings of other highly ranked golfers considering putting TSi in the bag.

Titleist had more cause for celebration as this week marked 72 straight years that Titleist was the #1 ball at the US Open and it also had more hybrids, utility irons, irons and Vokey wedges, in play than any other brand.



As soon as we have more info on these hot new Titleist drivers we will share it with you.