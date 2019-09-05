The Nissan golf ball that can’t miss

Nissan’s latest innovative concept, the ProPILOT golf ball, has been designed to never miss the hole.



That’s right, Nissan has developed a golf ball that will always find its way to bottom of the cup.

So what’s the catch I hear you ask?

Well, quite a big one actually.

Unfortunately you won’t be able to take the ProPILOT golf ball out on the course with you as it simply a concept technology that can only be seen at the Nissan Global Headquarters Gallery in Yokohama.

Though it is a rather cool concept we have to say.



• TravisMathew’s latest collection oozes SoCal vibes

It is inspired by Nissan’s ProPILOT 2.0 driver assistance technology, that is designed for on-ramp to off-ramp motorway driving.

This new tech from the Japanese car manufacturer engages with the vehicle's navigation system to help manoeuvre the car according to a predefined route on designated roadways.

Basically allowing for a hands-off driving experience while cruising in a single lane.

• Dead Aim – The ball marker that will help you hole more putts

The ProPILOT golf ball uses technology influenced by Nissan Intelligent Mobility, that allows the ball to navigate its way in a similar fashion across the green and into the cup on the first putt, every single time.

At the Nissan headquarters an overhead camera detects the position of the ball and cup. When the ball is hit, a monitoring system calculates the correct route based on the ball’s movement and adjusts its trajectory.

• New PXG 0311 ST irons have an eye watering price tag

Combining this sensing technology with an internal electric motor, the ProPILOT stays on route until reaching the cup.

Now wouldn’t that would come in handy.