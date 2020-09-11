The PING AW20 men’s collection is packed with must-have garments

Over the past few years we have seen PING really come into its own as one of the game’s top producers of performance golf apparel and this latest collection is taking that performance to the next level.



PING has built on its innovative technology platforms and with the use of the latest premium fabrics, designed and engineered to allow you to adapt to the ever-changing conditions, you can expect uncompromising comfort and dependability.



The collection sees PING expand its partnership with market-leading insulation brand, PrimaLoft, adding a wide range of premium, high-performing styles, including an updated Norse series.

The range features revolutionary PrimaLoft Gold Insulation with Cross Core technology, alongside PING’s innovative Sensor platform, which is designed to ensure every garment is specifically engineered to respond to the body’s requirements and demands of the game.

The new collection also boasts a contemporary palette of shades and colour options to ensure a stylish on-course look.

Headlining the collection is the Norse S2 (£150). This jacket is fully insulated with PrimaLoft Silver Insulation Active for superior warmth and playability in cold weather, without bulk.



With stretch, thermal and water-resistant properties, the jacket features a new chevron-quilted design. It is available in black, or in a Greystone colourway that features a pop of Brilliant Blue in a new moulded, two-way front zip and chiselled PING Eye logo.

The Norse S2 Zoned jacket (£130) and Norse S2 vest (£110) both offer the proven benefits of PrimaLoft Gold Insulation with Cross Core tech.



This revolutionary technology, initially developed by NASA, features PrimaLoft microfibres that are fused with aerogel to deliver previously unattainable levels of lightweight warmth.

Providing core warmth and wind protection, the Norse S2 Zoned Jacket features this tech to the chest and back body, whilst offering stretch properties for ultimate playability and versatility throughout the seasons.



The super lightweight reversible Norse S2 vest is the perfect low bulk layering piece that’s able to pack down into even the smallest pocket of your golf bag for ease of storage.

The new Dover jacket (£85) and vest feature SensorWarm properties with a water-resistant, quilted and insulated front body for warmth in cold conditions, while the Mellor (£80) and Nordic (£70) fleeces are new exciting additions to the brand’s mid-layer offering for 2020.

A must-have for the colder months is PING’s Vision winter trouser (£90).

Engineered for lightweight comfort and protection in cold and wet weather, Thermolite All Season technology ensures you will be warm and dry, as hollow fibres provide insultation on colder days, whilst transporting moisture away from the body, helping to optimise performance.

A superior water-resistant finish and Tekfit waistband technology, allowing up to two inches of movement, results in ultimate playability in any condition.