The reason why Aaron Rai wore two gloves during Scottish Open win

Gear

The reason why Aaron Rai wore two gloves during Scottish Open win

By David Cunninghame07 October, 2020
Aaron Rai Scottish Open Glenmuir MacWet gloves Gloves
Aaron Rai Macwet

Those of you who watched last week’s Scottish Open will have probably noticed that the winner, Aaron Rai, takes the unusual decision to wear two gloves while he plays.

Rai secured his second European Tour victory after defeating compatriot Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff, relying on the MacWet Golf Gloves throughout the four rounds, just like he’s done ever since debuting on the Tour.

• New Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x golf balls make tour debut

Where the gloves really came into their own, however, was in the brutal conditions of Saturday, as Storm Alex swept through East Lothian.

• The Glenmuir AW20 apparel collection is crafted to perform

Aaron Rai commented after his victory, “The Macwet gloves were excellent in the wet and challenging conditions that we faced at the Scottish Open. Even in heavy rain, the gloves provided me with grip and feel in my hands which helped to enable me to compete.”

890X1200 Fitbox Macwet Black Original10

Glenmuir own and distribute the MacWet golf collection. The MacWet golf glove uses a revolutionary and unique technology to provide outstanding grip whilst maintaining feel and sensitivity in all weather conditions.

• Glenmuir introduces innovative "lockdown" sales platform

They are sold in pairs and could prove to be an invaluable purchase as the winter weather fast approaches.

890X1200 Fitbox Macwet Packaging21

Mikhel Ruia, Glenmuir & MacWet Golf’s Managing Director said, “All of the Glenmuir MacWet team are extremely proud of Aaron’s victory which is made that much more special given it was the Scottish Open here on home soil.”

• Find out how Glenmuir tackled this year's challenges head on

He added “Aaron’s win at The Renaissance Club is a mere 50 miles from our factory here in Lanark and is a further testament to the unrivalled performance of our MacWet premium rain golf glove which was tested to its limits in heavy Scottish rain which Aaron battled all week.”

You can find out more about the MacWet Micromesh Gloves and the MacWet Winter Thermal Gloves (£30) here.

