The revolutionary training aid EVERY golfer needs to try

By bunkered.co.uk06 November, 2020
Inspired by Bryson DeChambeau's recent exploits? Looking to add some serious distance to your game? Then this is the training aid for you.

Say hello to SuperSpeed Golf.

Since 2014, SuperSpeed Golf has been at the forefront of training distance by providing a simple, easy, and effective way to increase clubhead speed for all golfers.

Why is that important? Simple: through the use of tracking technology and golf statisticians, we now know that how far you hit the ball - especially off the tee - has a direct correlation to a lower scoring average.

DeChambeau is a case in point. He finished the PGA Tour season just ended ranked first in Driving Distance and seventh in scoring average. 

However, you don't necessarily need to commit to a full body transformation like he has to start hitting the ball further. Rather, a set of SuperSpeed clubs is a great - and proven - place to start.

Based on the scientifically proven concept of 'OverSpeed Training, each SuperSpeed set comes with three specifically weighted clubs all designed around the weight of one’s own driver. 

By following the complimentary online protocols, golfers will see a substantial increase in clubhead speed. Each session lasts approximately eight to ten minutes, performed three times per week for optimal results.

SuperSpeed has a demonstrable track record of results, evidenced by more than 700 tour players around the world using the system as well as thousands of everyday golfers.

Interested in finding out more? Log-on to SuperSpeedGolf.co.uk or follow @superspeedgolf on social media.

