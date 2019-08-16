The Srixon AD333 gets a techy upgrade

One of the UK’s best selling two-piece golf balls for over a decade has been upgraded to deliver even more distance and spin than ever before.



The ninth generation AD333 incorporates the latest Srixon golf ball technology, including new Spin Skin with SeRM that we first saw introduced in the latest Z-STAR balls earlier this year.



SeRM is a new urethane coating with flexible molecular bonds that dig deep into wedge and iron grooves for more control and more stopping power.



The all-new FastLayer Core, meanwhile, starts soft in the centre and gradually becomes firmer around its outer edge.



By incorporating this technology in the all-new AD333 helps generate maximum distance, without sacrificing the exceptional feel at impact that has made it so popular amongst amateur golfers.

FastLayer works in tandem with AD333’s 338 Speed Dimple Pattern, which reduces drag for a more penetrating ball flight, to help deliver even more distance off the tee, regardless of the playing conditions.

“The new AD333 maintains and builds on the high-quality performance that consumers throughout Europe have come to expect from our leading two-piece golf ball,” said Leslie Hepsworth, UK & Ireland President at Srixon Sports Europe.



He added: “Featuring a number of new technologies, including a new FastLayer Core, our designers have done an amazing job to deliver a 9th generation AD333 that promises even more ball speed and distance.”

Available: September 6

Price: £24 per dozen