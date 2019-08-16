search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearThe Srixon AD333 gets a techy upgrade

Gear

The Srixon AD333 gets a techy upgrade

By David Cunninghame16 August, 2019
Srixon Srixon AD333 Srixon balls Balls New Gear Equipment
Srixon Ad333 9 1

One of the UK’s best selling two-piece golf balls for over a decade has been upgraded to deliver even more distance and spin than ever before.

The ninth generation AD333 incorporates the latest Srixon golf ball technology, including new Spin Skin with SeRM that we first saw introduced in the latest Z-STAR balls earlier this year.

• Srixon launches new Z-STAR golf balls

Srixon Ad333 9 5

SeRM is a new urethane coating with flexible molecular bonds that dig deep into wedge and iron grooves for more control and more stopping power.

• Review: Z 785 puts Srixon back in driver spotlight

The all-new FastLayer Core, meanwhile, starts soft in the centre and gradually becomes firmer around its outer edge.

REVIEWED - THE LATEST SRIXON Z SERIES WOODS

By incorporating this technology in the all-new AD333 helps generate maximum distance, without sacrificing the exceptional feel at impact that has made it so popular amongst amateur golfers.

FastLayer works in tandem with AD333’s 338 Speed Dimple Pattern, which reduces drag for a more penetrating ball flight, to help deliver even more distance off the tee, regardless of the playing conditions.

Srixon Ad333 9 4

“The new AD333 maintains and builds on the high-quality performance that consumers throughout Europe have come to expect from our leading two-piece golf ball,” said Leslie Hepsworth, UK & Ireland President at Srixon Sports Europe.

• WITB – Shane Lowry’s Open winning clubs

He added: “Featuring a number of new technologies, including a new FastLayer Core, our designers have done an amazing job to deliver a 9th generation AD333 that promises even more ball speed and distance.”

Available: September 6  
Price: £24 per dozen

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Srixon

Related Articles - Srixon balls

Related Articles - Balls

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Equipment

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST 620 MB & CB IRONS!
Titleist
play button
EPIC DISTANCE GAINS! (Epic Mission EP 4)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Glasgow golf club to close on SUNDAY!
Glasgow golf club to build flats to make ‘much-needed’ money
"Screw all y'all" - Bryson DeChambeau hits back at 'haters'
Matt Wallace: Caddie breaks silence after split
‘Disrespectful’ – What is Ian Poulter unhappy with?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep your left arm straight
Watch
play button
Commit to each swing
Watch
play button
Keep your height for more consistency
Watch
play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow