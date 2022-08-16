search
HomeGearThe stats behind Rory McIlroy's season so far

Gear

The stats behind Rory McIlroy's season so far

By James Tait12 August, 2022
TaylorMade Rory McIlroy TaylorMade wedges Stats PGA Tour New Gear
Rory Mcilroy Stats

Despite not coming out on top in the majors, Rory McIlroy has still had a very impressive season. 

With finishes of second place at the Masters, third place at the Open and two wins, the CJ Cup and RBC Canadian Open, the man from Holywood has enjoyed a mighty fine year. 

But even more impressive than his results are his stats for the year. Keep reading to delve deep into the world No.3's game...

• Zebra putters make welcome return with new range

Across the whole of 2022, McIlroy has been the most consistent player on tour. He leads the field in scoring with an average of 68.595 compared to the PGA Tour average of 71.125.

The 33-year-old also leads Strokes Gained: Total, averaging 2.295 shots better than his PGA Tour competitors per round. 

He's huge off the tee. This year, McIlroy is second in driving distance, missing the number one spot by only two yards to Cameron Champ. 

With the average distance of the PGA Tour average at 299.5, Rory averages 319.4 yards, 19.9 yards further. 

• Rory McIlroy says LIV battle turned "personal"

With that 20-yard advantage, this makes him one of the biggest and longest hitters in the modern game today. 

Also, he is the No.1 in putts made per event over 10 feet, making on average 7.9 putts per event. That goes a long way towards showing why he is playing so solidly this year. 

Rory Mcilroy Lob Wedge Face

Equipment is a huge part of McIlroy's success, and earlier this year he extended his contract with TaylorMade.

As seen at the Open, Rory’s newest addition to the bag is a low bounce 60° Milled Grind 3 to counter the firm turf at St. Andrews. For the stretch run of the playoffs, Rory opted for a standard bounce 58° MG3 bent to just over 59°. Now he has three Milled Grind 3 wedges at standard bounce, high bounce and standard bounce. 

• Taylormade unveil new Hi-Toe 3 wedges

“I like to take a stronger wedge and then bend it back a little bit and see the leading edge and the edge of the heel pretty much flush, so not a lot of offset. That's why I take my 54° and bend it to 55° and my 46° and bend it to 47°,” said McIlroy. 

What’s in the bag for Rory McIlroy 

  • Stealth Plus 9.0° Driver 
  • SIM2 15.0° 3-wood 
  • Stealth Plus 19.0° 5-wood 
  • Rors Proto Irons 3-PW 
  • Milled Grind 3 46° SB, 54° HB, 58° SB wedges 
  • Spider X Hydro Blast Putter 
  • TP5x Golf Ball 

Click here for more information.

