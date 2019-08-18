Meet the tech packed, super-premium TaylorMade P790 Ti

The super-premium P·790 Ti was designed from the ground up to be an extreme performance version of the P·790.



Basically, a game improvement iron loaded with technology packed into an aspirational players’ shape.



The price tag for this ultra-modern, tech packed set of beauties - an eye watering £2,699!



But why are they so expensive?

Well, the body of the P·790 Ti is comprised of a 9-1-1 titanium. Titanium has a high strength to weight ratio, meaning it is both light in weight but also remarkably strong (this is also one of the primary reasons it is used in metalwoods and just this year, the M5 fairway, too).

The use of titanium allowed engineers to increase the amount of tungsten (up to 119g – nearly half of the iron head mass) in the sole of the iron for an ultra-low centre of gravity – the lowest CG in any P Series iron.

The Ti was designed to showcase its use of premium materials in a technical, elegant package with the extreme tungsten weighting fully visible across the full backbar of the iron.



Due to its construction, the iron features a lighter face and a larger sweetspot by way of TaylorMade’s patented Thru-Slot Speed Pocket, the company’s most flexible Speed Pocket design to date.

It expands the flexible area of the face to generate faster ball speeds, while the face design also includes the Progressive ICT design and an additional Speed Pocket in the 8i intended for more consistent yardage gapping through the set.

All of this means greater performance than ever before from TaylorMade.

Available: November 8

Options: 4-PW/AW

Stock steel shaft: Nippon 950GH NEO

Stock graphite shaft: Mitsubishi MMT 75g (S), 65g (R), 55g (A)

Price: £2,699 steel, £2,899 graphite