search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearMeet the tech packed, super-premium TaylorMade P790 Ti

Gear

Meet the tech packed, super-premium TaylorMade P790 Ti

By David Cunninghame17 August, 2019
TaylorMade TaylorMade P790 Ti TaylorMade 2019 P790 TaylorMade p790 speedfoam Irons New Gear
P790 Ti 3

The super-premium P·790 Ti was designed from the ground up to be an extreme performance version of the P·790.

Basically, a game improvement iron loaded with technology packed into an aspirational players’ shape.

• TaylorMade 2019 P790 irons – FIRST LOOK!

P790 Ti 5

The price tag for this ultra-modern, tech packed set of beauties - an eye watering £2,699!

• TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

But why are they so expensive?

P790 Ti 2

Well, the body of the P·790 Ti is comprised of a 9-1-1 titanium. Titanium has a high strength to weight ratio, meaning it is both light in weight but also remarkably strong (this is also one of the primary reasons it is used in metalwoods and just this year, the M5 fairway, too).

The use of titanium allowed engineers to increase the amount of tungsten (up to 119g – nearly half of the iron head mass) in the sole of the iron for an ultra-low centre of gravity – the lowest CG in any P Series iron.

P790 Ti 1

The Ti was designed to showcase its use of premium materials in a technical, elegant package with the extreme tungsten weighting fully visible across the full backbar of the iron.

 • REVIEW - TaylorMade M5 driver is a "true all-rounder"

Due to its construction, the iron features a lighter face and a larger sweetspot by way of TaylorMade’s patented Thru-Slot Speed Pocket, the company’s most flexible Speed Pocket design to date.

P790 Ti 4

It expands the flexible area of the face to generate faster ball speeds, while the face design also includes the Progressive ICT design and an additional Speed Pocket in the 8i intended for more consistent yardage gapping through the set.

All of this means greater performance than ever before from TaylorMade.

Available: November 8
Options: 4-PW/AW
Stock steel shaft: Nippon 950GH NEO
Stock graphite shaft: Mitsubishi MMT 75g (S), 65g (R), 55g (A)
Price: £2,699 steel, £2,899 graphite

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - TaylorMade 2019 P790

Related Articles - TaylorMade p790

Related Articles - speedfoam

Related Articles - Irons

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST 620 MB & CB IRONS!
Titleist
play button
EPIC DISTANCE GAINS! (Epic Mission EP 4)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Anger at Walker Cup snub for rising star
European Tour announces action on slow play
Tiger Woods: Season ends prematurely for former world No.1
Paul Lawrie savours Scottish Senior Open success
Phil Mickelson gives out DATING advice on Twitter

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
play button
How to effectively compress the golf ball
Watch
play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow