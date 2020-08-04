search
HomeGearThe TaylorMade 2020 US PGA staff bag is a HOME RUN!

Gear

The TaylorMade 2020 US PGA staff bag is a HOME RUN!

By David Cunninghame04 August, 2020
TaylorMade TaylorMade bags US PGA US PGA Championship PGA Championship Major Championships TPC Harding Park San Francisco Giants San francisco Chronicle Bags
Taylor Made 2020 Pga Staff Bag 1

TaylorMade has developed a habit of producing stunning commemorative staff bags for the major championships over the last few years, and with its 2020 PGA Championship edition the brand has truly knocked it out of the park.

The first major of 2020 will take place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco so TaylorMade decided to partner with the city’s baseball franchise, the San Francisco Giants.

• Two more former champs are OUT of the US PGA

Taylor Made 2020 Pga Staff Bag 2

The baseball fans among you will notice that the bag is accented by the Giants’ traditional cream, orange and black colourway and features the TaylorMade logo in the same font used by the MLB franchise.

• New TaylorMade P7MB irons spotted in Rory McIlroy’s bag

On the bag’s upper you will spot eight stars, with three orange ones representing the team’s three World Series victories in San Francisco and five white stars for their five wins in New York prior to the club’s relocation in 1957.

Taylor Made 2020 Pga Staff Bag 3 Taylor Made 2020 Pga Staff Bag 4

The interior lining of the bag displays the San Francisco Chronicle headlines that followed each of the team’s most recent championships, while additional nods to the city include a stitching of the famously windy Lombard Street on the handle, an outline of the city’s skyline on the lower panelling and an image of the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges across the base.

Taylor Made 2020 Pga Staff Bag 5 Taylor Made 2020 Pga Staff Bag 6

The final piece of the puzzle is the WGH insignia to acknowledge the 29th President of the United States, and the golf course's namesake, Warren G. Harding.

• WITB - Full TaylorMade bag propels Jon Rahm to World No.1

You can expect to see this eye-catching bag being carried by the caddies of TaylorMade athletes, as well as those looping for PGA staff professionals in the field.

Taylor Made 2020 Pga Staff Bag 7

Plus, keep your eyes peeled for the chic baseball themed TaylorMade headcovers that have been designed to perfectly complement the staff bag.

