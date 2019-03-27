The UK’s hottest driver

The best selling driver in the UK for the month of February was the amazingly fast and forgiving COBRA KING F9 SPEEDBACK.



The F9 got off to a flying start when it was first introduced on tour towards the tail end of last year, with Bryson DeChambeau winning with the driver in its very first week on tour at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.



• WITB - Bryson DeChambeau wins with new F9 driver

The F9 SPEEDBACK has four wins on tour to date, with Rickie Fowler claiming the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Lexi Thomson winning the CME Group Tour Championship and Bryson DeChambeau notching a second victory with Cobra’s latest big stick at the Dubai Desert Classic.

That success on tour, countless rave reviews and the incredible level of performance on offer has clearly resonated with golfers, as according to Datatech, the KING F9 SPEEDBACK was the UK’s number one selling driver for the month of February.



• REVIEW - Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver

Launched in stores this January, the F9 represents a real breakthrough in driver design thanks to SPEEDBACK technology.

SPEEDBACK is a game-changing advancement in the way Cobra engineers its drivers.



The combination of an efficient aerodynamic shape and an engineered weight structure on the sole, improves clubhead speed while maintaining a low, deep CG to create the most efficient transfer of energy to the ball for truly astonishing distance and forgiveness.

We are huge fans of the KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver and the entire F9 range. For everything you need to know about these technologically advanced clubs simply click the below links.



• Cobra unveils revolutionary KING F9 SPEEDBACK range

• Check out the KING F9 SPEEDBACK irons and hybrids