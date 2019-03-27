search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearThe UK’s hottest driver

Gear

The UK’s hottest driver

By David Cunninghame27 March, 2019
Cobra Cobra Golf Cobra King F9 Cobra King F9 SPEEDBACK Drivers Bryson DeChambeau Rickie Fowler Lexi Thompson

The best selling driver in the UK for the month of February was the amazingly fast and forgiving COBRA KING F9 SPEEDBACK.

The F9 got off to a flying start when it was first introduced on tour towards the tail end of last year, with Bryson DeChambeau winning with the driver in its very first week on tour at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

• WITB - Bryson DeChambeau wins with new F9 driver

The F9 SPEEDBACK has four wins on tour to date, with Rickie Fowler claiming the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Lexi Thomson winning the CME Group Tour Championship and Bryson DeChambeau notching a second victory with Cobra’s latest big stick at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Bryson Driver

That success on tour, countless rave reviews and the incredible level of performance on offer has clearly resonated with golfers, as according to Datatech, the KING F9 SPEEDBACK was the UK’s number one selling driver for the month of February.

• REVIEW - Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver

Launched in stores this January, the F9 represents a real breakthrough in driver design thanks to SPEEDBACK technology.

Cobra F9 Review 1

SPEEDBACK is a game-changing advancement in the way Cobra engineers its drivers.

The combination of an efficient aerodynamic shape and an engineered weight structure on the sole, improves clubhead speed while maintaining a low, deep CG to create the most efficient transfer of energy to the ball for truly astonishing distance and forgiveness.

We are huge fans of the KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver and the entire F9 range. For everything you need to know about these technologically advanced clubs simply click the below links.

• Cobra unveils revolutionary KING F9 SPEEDBACK range

• Check out the KING F9 SPEEDBACK irons and hybrids

Related Articles - Cobra

Related Articles - Cobra Golf

Related Articles - Cobra King F9

Related Articles - Cobra King F9 SPEEDBACK

Related Articles - Drivers

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Rickie Fowler

Related Articles - Lexi Thompson

Golf News

LISTEN: Henrik Stenson does a sensational Scottish accent!
Golf has banned certain words… and social media isn’t happy!
Huge blow as Scottish Challenge unlikely to take place in 2019
Carly Booth - "It’s sad people don’t see equality"
WATCH – Phil Mickelson works out… in his sleep!

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
A narrow stance for a better turn
Watch
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
Make your backswing steeper
Watch
See all videos right arrow