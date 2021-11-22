search
This BIG MAX stand bag is as light as a 'Feather'

Gear

This BIG MAX stand bag is as light as a 'Feather'

By David Cunninghame19 November, 2021
Big Max BIG MAX bags BIG MAX Dri Lite Feather Bags Stand Bags New Gear
Big Max Dri Lite Feather 1

Are you looking to avoid sore shoulders and fatigue late in the round? Well BIG MAX has just the golf bag for you.

Weighing in at just 1.5kg the Dri Lite Feather is BIG MAX's lightest ever full-size stand bag. The incredibly versatile design eliminates all excess weight while retaining a host of practical features including a full size top, hybrid trolley compatible base and bags of storage space.

Big Max Dri Lite Feather 2

Based on BIG MAX’s Dri Lite water-resistant technology, the Feather features waterproof fabric and zips and a 100% waterproof valuables pocket. On the storage front it has seven spacious pockets including cooler, and a full size seven way top.

Take a look inside Dundonald's new clubhouse

Add in a host of neat features like a flat footless base and leg lock system so it sits perfectly square on a trolley and the Dri Lite Feather really does stand out for the those of you who want all options covered as we approach the winter months. 

WATCH - Which Callaway golf ball is right for me?

The stylish modern design and five colour options finish off this unique package that combines the best practical innovations that BIG MAX has to offer.

“We always design our bags to meet the needs of golfers,” commented Ralf Niesing, lead golf bag designer at BIG MAX.

REVIEW – "The Aqua Seven is a bag for all seasons"

“We have great ¾ size lightweight bags and fantastic full size carry or Hybrid bags, but the new Dri Lite Feather bridges those categories. It has an unbelievably lightweight design, space for a full set plus a golfers’ gear, protection from the elements and the option to sit it squarely on a trolley. This really is the perfect bag for the golfer who wants all their options covered.”

Available: Now
Price: £169.99

