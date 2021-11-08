search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB – Pieters powers to Portugal Masters victory

Gear

WITB – Pieters powers to Portugal Masters victory

By David Cunninghame08 November, 2021
WITB Thomas Pieters Portugal Masters Titleist TSi2 TaylorMade SIM MAX TaylorMade SIM2 Max Titleist 620 MB Titleist 620 CB Vokey SM8 Scotty Cameron putters Titleist Pro V1
Thomas Pieters Portugal Witb

Thomas Pieters claimed his first European Tour title since 2019 with victory at the Portugal Masters.

The big hitting Belgian ranked 17th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and did so with the help of Titleist’s latest TSi2 driver and two TaylorMade fairway woods.

• How the TSi drivers took the Tour by storm

• REVIEW - Titleist T-Series 2021 irons

The strongest aspect of the 29-year-old's game throughout the week at Dom Pedro’s Victoria Golf Course was his iron play. Using his Titleist 620 MB irons he ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Approach, finding 75.03% of greens in regulation. 

Pieters’ putting was also in fine form. Wielding his Scotty Cameron TourType putter he ranked sixth in the putts per GIR stats.

• Which Titleist iron is right for you?

He carries three Vokey SM8 wedges, while his golf ball of choice is the Titleist Pro V1.

Thomas Pieters - What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TSi2 (10˚, Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 75 TX)
Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM Max (15˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX) TaylorMade SIM2 Max (21˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX)
Irons: Titleist 620CB (4), Titleist 620MB (5-9)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46˚, 52˚, 56˚), Vokey 2021 Prototype (60˚)
Putter: Scotty Cameron TourType SSS SB-2
Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Thomas Pieters

Related Articles - Portugal Masters

Related Articles - Titleist TSi2

Related Articles - TaylorMade SIM MAX

Related Articles - TaylorMade SIM2 Max

Related Articles - Titleist 620 MB

Related Articles - Titleist 620 CB

Related Articles - Vokey SM8

Related Articles - Scotty Cameron putters

Related Articles - Titleist Pro V1

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play Texas Scramble
Texas Scramble
play button
Which Callaway golf ball is right for me?
Callaway
play button
How to play Bingo Bango Bongo
Bingo Bango Bongo
play button
One of the most talented golfers I've ever played with
connor graham
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Report: Rory McIlroy splits with Pete Cowen
The irrefutable joy of playing golf alone
Ryo Ishikawa facing disciplinary action for breaking COVID quarantine
Four Scottish events included on 2022 DP World Tour schedule
European Tour to rebrand and become the DP World Tour

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple drill to increase your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
Don’t de-loft your clubface
Watch
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow