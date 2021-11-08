WITB – Pieters powers to Portugal Masters victory

Thomas Pieters claimed his first European Tour title since 2019 with victory at the Portugal Masters.

The big hitting Belgian ranked 17th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and did so with the help of Titleist’s latest TSi2 driver and two TaylorMade fairway woods.

• How the TSi drivers took the Tour by storm

• REVIEW - Titleist T-Series 2021 irons



The strongest aspect of the 29-year-old's game throughout the week at Dom Pedro’s Victoria Golf Course was his iron play. Using his Titleist 620 MB irons he ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Approach, finding 75.03% of greens in regulation.

Pieters’ putting was also in fine form. Wielding his Scotty Cameron TourType putter he ranked sixth in the putts per GIR stats.

• Which Titleist iron is right for you?



He carries three Vokey SM8 wedges, while his golf ball of choice is the Titleist Pro V1.



Thomas Pieters - What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TSi2 (10˚, Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 75 TX)

Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM Max (15˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX) TaylorMade SIM2 Max (21˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX)

Irons: Titleist 620CB (4), Titleist 620MB (5-9)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46˚, 52˚, 56˚), Vokey 2021 Prototype (60˚)

Putter: Scotty Cameron TourType SSS SB-2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1