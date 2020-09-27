Tiger Woods' putter sells for record amount at auction

A back-up putter manufactured for Tiger Woods has sold for what is reckoned to be a world record amount at auction.

The Scotty Cameron Newport 2, made for Woods in 2001 on the off-chance his original short stick was damaged and built to the same exact specifications as the putter used by the former world No.1 for 14 of his 15 major victories, fetched an eye-watering $154,928 when Golden Age Golf Auctions put it under the hammer.

The bidding started at $1,000 and attracted a total of 55 bids before it finally sold for what is believed to be a record amount for a putter.

The putter was made by Scotty himself and was one of only a couple of “backups” made each year for Woods. These “backups” were made for Tiger to practice with and experiment with should he decide to switch putters, or should something happen to the original putter and a backup needed to be called into duty.

According to Scotty, Woods would often try out the backups, and even practice with them to ensure they were to his liking – but they never actually featured in tournament play. The putter that did, the so-called ‘Old Trusty’ Scotty Cameron Newport II, is loosely valued at anywhere between $3million and $5million.

With so few of the putters ever having been manufactured, it is rare for any to come up for auction. The most recent to go on the block before this weekend was in early 2019 when a slightly different variation sold for just under $90,000.

However, the one that sold this weekend is reckoned by Scotty Cameron expert, author and collector Bill ‘Vog’ Vogeney to be “the closest backup I have seen to the original – period”. Not only does it feature Woods’ exact specs and stamping, it even has his preferred PING grip and a certificate of authenticity from Scotty himself, who described it as “Made for Tiger Woods”.

In other words? It is a true collector’s item. It is unclear who the winning bidding is or what they plan to do with the club.