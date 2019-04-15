Tiger Woods' winning 2019 Masters WITB

Tiger Woods is a major champion for the 15th time in his career and here is a look at clubs he used to get the job done.



The 2019 Masters champion’s bag is filled with the latest TaylorMade equipment, including his recently released, custom-built P•7TW irons.



• "One of my biggest wins" - Tiger reacts to Masters victory

At the beginning of the year Woods switched to TaylorMade’s latest M5 driver, which is set at 9˚ with the weights split in the rear track. The win marks the seventh global victory for TaylorMade’s 2019 M5 & M6 drivers featuring Speed Injected Twist Face technology.

As he has since the Farmers Insurance Open, Woods also plays with a new 13˚ M5 3-wood but decided to stick with his M3 5-wood from last year.



• Tiger Woods enjoys rankings bump after Masters win

Key to Woods’ success at Augusta was his vintage iron play. He led the field in Greens in Regulation, with a 80.56% success rate when approaching the difficult greens.

We first saw the 43-year-old put his new P•7TW irons into the bag at the Farmers.



These highly anticipated blades are the result of a passionate collaboration between TaylorMade and the now 15 time major champion and were only made available to consumers last week. For everything you need to know about the P•7TW irons click the link below.



• TaylorMade P•7TW Irons - FIRST LOOK!

The last pieces of Nike equipment to be replaced in Woods’ bag were his wedges last May. He currently plays TaylorMade’s Milled Grind wedges in a raw finish with a custom grind to his specification. As has become the norm, he plays a 56° & 60°, equipped with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts.



• "Tiger is thorough when it comes to testing new products"



The American’s ball of choice for 2019 is the Bridgestone TourB XS, with whom he signed a deal with towards to end of 2016.

The final piece in Wood’s equipment puzzle is his trusty Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter that he has now used for 14 out of his 15 major championship victories.



Tiger Woods - What's in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (9˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 60 TX)

Fairway woods: TaylorMade M5 (13˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 70 TX) TaylorMade M3 (19˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 80 TX)

Irons: TaylorMade P-7TW irons (3-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw (56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

Ball: Bridgestone TourB XS