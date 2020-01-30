search
HomeGearTiger Woods WITB - 2020 Farmers Insurance Open

Gear

Tiger Woods WITB - 2020 Farmers Insurance Open

By David Cunninghame23 January, 2020
WITB Tiger Woods Farmers Insurance Open PGA Tour Torrey Pines Tiger Tracker TaylorMade TaylorMade SIM Bridgestone golf balls
Tiger Woods Witb 2020

Tiger Woods plays his first competitive rounds of 2020 at this week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines - and he'll do so with shiny new toys in his bag.

The world No.6 is making his first appearance on the PGA Tour since the ZOZO Championship in October, which he won, and his first anywhere since the Presidents Cup in December, where he was a playing-captain in the USA's victory at Royal Melbourne.

Anticipation is high ahead of Woods' return to competitive action, particularly given that he's going in search of what would be a record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour title at Torrey - a place where he has, to date, won eight times.

• What the hell's happened to Augusta National?!

• Tour pro involved in car crash in Dubai

Woods has spent most of his off-season testing the new TaylorMade SIM driver against the M5 that he wielded to such good effect in 2019.

Ahead of the tournament's first round, it was confirmed that he would be putting the SIM into play. Like the M5, it will have 9˚ of loft and the same Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 60 TX that he used all of last year.

Woods had said earlier in the week that he had picked up speed with the SIM but that he wanted to add some weight to it as it had felt a little light.

• The best of Eddie Pep's Twitter: Vol. 2

• “We are not robots,” says Garcia on 2019 flare-ups

Clearly, over the last 24 hours or so, he's found that missing something. He will also reportedly by gaming a new SIM fairway wood and a brand new Bridgestone golf ball .

Tiger Woods - What's in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM - 9˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 60 TX

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM - 15˚; Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 70 TX

5-wood: TaylorMade M3 - 19˚; Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 80 TX

Irons: TaylorMade P7TW - 3-PW; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 - 56˚, 60˚; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2

Ball: Bridgestone TOUR BXS

