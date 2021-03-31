search
HomeGear Titleist announces jam-packed 2021 custom fitting calendar

Gear

Titleist announces jam-packed 2021 custom fitting calendar

By David Cunninghame31 March, 2021
Titleist Custom Fitting Titleist TSi drivers Titleist T-Series Vokey SM8 Scotty Cameron putters Titleist golf balls
Titleist 2021 Fitting 1

Titleist is once again demonstrating its commitment to delivering custom fitting for dedicated golfers across the UK and Ireland by announcing a comprehensive calendar of more than 1,700 golf club fitting events.

Starting this week, more than 8,200 golfers are expected to visit one of Titleist’s National Fitting Centres or attend a mobile fitting event in 2021, where they will be guided by a product expert to find the best equipment for their game. 

• Titleist TSi1 & TSi4 drivers – FIRST LOOK!

Whether looking for a full bag fit, or to focus on a particular product, Titleist has a club to suit every golfer – no matter your ability, age, or gender – including the new TSi metalwoods, latest T-Series irons and Vokey SM8 wedges.

Titleist 2021 Fitting 2

Titleist also has a dedicated Scotty Cameron fitting specialist, who conducts events throughout the year that guides you through the selection process to find the best performing putter for your game.

• Why the pros love Scotty Cameron putters

Also, juniors can get in the action as all Titleist equipment can be shortened by up to four inches, with each National Fitting Centre and any fitting event offering options for younger golfers to try.

There are also a number of venues nationwide that offer this service, with junior fitting packs available on request.

Hundreds of golf ball fitting events will also be available this year across the country, where Titleist’s experts will take you through its ‘green-to-tee’ approach to find the right product for your game.

If you can’t make it in person to a ball fitting event then Titleist offer virtual golf ball consultations over Zoom.

• REVIEW – "New Pro V1, same best-in-class performance"

Alongside an improved online booking platform, Titleist has comprehensive COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

All of which means it has never been easier or safer for you to get fitted for new Titleist equipment.

More info: titleist.co.uk

