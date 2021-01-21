Titleist 2021 Pro V1 & Pro V1x – FIRST LOOK!

How do you go about making the No.1 ball in golf better than ever before? The answer, as it turns out, is quite simple: you innovate the entire ball from core-to-cover.



Every single layer of the all-new Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls - unveiled today - have been engineered for longer distance, even more greenside spin and control, and softer feel.

Undoubtedly the biggest advancement with these 2021 Pro V1 golf balls are the dimple designs, the first entirely new dimple patterns since 2011.

• IN PICS - Take a tour of Titleist Ball Plant III

• New Pro V1 spotted on PGA Tour



Since the Pro V1 debuted 20 years ago, Titleist R&D has designed, manufactured, and tested more than 1,900 aerodynamic patterns. That includes more than 60 different iterations of the new Pro V1’s 388 dimple layout, and more than 30 versions of Pro V1x’s 348 dimple design.

According to Titleist, these new patterns have been “optimised for extraordinary distance and consistent flight” to make the most trusted balls in the game even better.

“When we find a pattern we like, the next step is making sure we find the best possible version of that pattern by building and testing different variations of dimple depths, diameters, shapes and surface coverages,” said Mike Madson, Titleist R&D’s Director of Aerodynamics & Research Engineering.



• "I was the first man to win with the Titleist Pro V1"

“It takes years of work and we’ve been working on these new packages for almost a decade, but it is that commitment to research that ensures each golf ball is optimised to fly at its longest and most efficient trajectory.”

The changes don't stop there.



Titleist has advanced its multi-component technology, with each layer of the three-piece Pro V1 and four-piece Pro V1x precisely designed to work together, providing total performance and extreme consistency on every shot.

First off, the reformulated 2.0 ZG process cores deliver increased distance in the solid core Pro V1 and dual core ProV1x.



• How the Titleist Pro V1 got its name



A new faster high-flex casing layer, meantime, adds speed and lowers long game spin. This highly resilient, high-speed ionomer was initially developed for the brand’s Pro V1x Left Dash.

The final piece of the puzzle is a new, softer cast urethane elastomer cover. Titleist is calling this the softest cover formulation ever used on a Pro V1 or Pro V1x, serving to increase greenside spin for more control in your short game.

This softer cover also helps to make both balls feel softer than their 2019 predecessors.

Although both golf balls deliver incredible distance, remarkable Drop-and-Stop greenside control, soft feel and long-lasting durability, there are some key differences between them.

The Pro V1 will be the best fit for the majority of golfers, flying lower than the Pro V1x with a penetrating trajectory and a very soft feel.

The Pro V1x is designed for players who want a higher trajectory and increased spin relative to Pro V1, with a slightly firmer feel.

If you are unsure which of Titleist’s premium balls is the right fit for your game, head to titleist.co.uk and check out the balls selector tool or find out more about attending a Titleist golf ball fitting event.



• How to tell what year your Pro V1 is from



As is always case when Titleist releases its latest Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls, you can tell every single detail of their design has been poured over in order to maximise your on-course performance, while simultaneously showcasing the brand’s commitment to engineering and manufacturing excellence.



• REVIEW – "New Titleist Pro V1, same best-in-class performance"

The end result? The No.1 ball in golf is now better than ever before.



Available: February 5

Price: £50 per doz