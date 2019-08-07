Titleist 620 MB & CB – FIRST LOOK!

Purists and shotmakers, rejoice! Titleist has just unveiled its new 620 MB and CB irons.



These new irons carry on Titleist’s legacy of delivering tour-proven shot control and consummate feel in precise cavity back and muscle back forgings.

The new 620 MB and CB designs feature progressive blade lengths with compact short irons progressing into slightly larger blade lengths at the long end of the set.

The refined profiles of the 620 irons are based on tour player feedback, with improved shaping, even smoother turf interaction and have been matched to make for seamless transitions for the growing number of players with mixed CB and MB sets.



“The ‘600’ designation is a nod back to our original 600 series of forged blades from the early- to mid-2000’s,” said Josh Talge, vice president, Titleist golf club marketing.

He continued, “these designs are an important part of our company’s heritage, as they proved that Titleist knew how to make the best irons for the best ball strikers in the world.”

620 MB

Designed for precision shotmaking, the 620 MB is the irons for golfing purists.

The modern muscle back delivers a tour-proven flight with maximum shot and trajectory control.

It is an iron that should be reserved for the best players in the world and pure ball strikers.

The blade is forged from a single piece of 1025 carbon steel to deliver that pure, Titleist feel at impact and has a clean, brushed chrome finish that features only one graphic, The Titleist script.

This was one of the main requests from the Titleist staffer who has an input in its design. They wanted the iron to look as clean as possible and it certainly does.

We also have progressive blade lengths that offer player-preferred shaping from long to short irons, reduced offset that enhances workability and shot control and a new matched profile that creates seamless transition in mixed CB and MB sets.

The Tour-preferred MB sole, meanwhile, offers smoother and more efficient turf interaction to further enhance that crisp, forged feel at impact.

620 CB

The CB model is a modern cavity back design that, like its blade counterpart, delivers tour-proven trajectory and shotmaking with pure forged feel.

Its progressive blade lengths have thinner top lines than the 718 CB it is replacing and offers player-preferred shaping from long to short irons that matched more closely to the MB.

Also, co-forged high-density tungsten weighting has been incorporated in the 3 and 4-irons to maximise ball speed and forgiveness for more consistent long iron performance.

“Our ability to use co-forged high-density tungsten in such a compact blade size like 620 CB is extremely powerful, especially at the long end of the set where players need the most help with launch and forgiveness,” explained Marni Ines, Director, Titleist Irons Development.



He added, “We’ve seen many MB players gravitate toward mixed sets particularly because that combination of performance and workability in the CB 3 and 4- irons is so compelling. At the same time, with mixed sets becoming so common, we matched the profiles and blade lengths of 620 CB and MB so that players can start blending at any point in the set without making any sacrifices.”

Unsurprisingly both the 620 MB and CB irons have found their way into the bags of many top pros following their tour debut at the U.S. Open.

Webb Simpson (MB), Jimmy Walker (MB), Charles Howell III (CB), Patton Kizzire (CB/MB), Byeong-Hun An (CB/MB), Max Homa (MB) and Lucas Bjerregaard (CB) are among the growing number of players who have put 620s immediately in play.

620 MB

Available: In Stores - August 30, Fittings - August 8

Options: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, P

Price: Steel - £160 per club (£1,120/set of 7), Graphite - £185 per club (£1,295 /set of 7)

Stock Steel shaft: True Temper Project X | Low launch, low spin | 120g

Stock Graphite shaft: Mitsubishi MCA Tensei White AM2 | Low launch, low spin | 94-108g (2g per club)

620 CB

Available: In Stores - August 30, Fittings - August 8

Options: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, P

Price: Steel - £160 per club (£1,120/set of 7), Graphite - £185 per club (£1,295 /set of 7)

Stock Steel shaft: True Temper Project X LZ | Mid launch, low spin | 120g

Stock Graphite shaft: Mitsubishi MCA Tensei White AM2 | Low launch, low spin | 94-108g (2g per club)