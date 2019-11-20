Titleist ambassadors get first look at Vokey SM8 wedges

Titleist brand ambassadors are getting their first look at the all-new Vokey Design SM8 wedges at this week’s RSM Classic.



The event, taking place at Sea Island in Georgia, marks the start of the official seeding and validation process for the next generation Vokey Design models – the most played wedges on tour since 2004. It is the PGA Tour’s longest-running golf club success story.



Master craftsman Bob Vokey, Vokey tour rep Aaron Dill and director of wedge R&D Kevin Tassistro will be on-site in Georgia, working alongside Titleist’s tour reps, introducing players to the new SM8s and fitting them into the best bounce and grind configurations for their game.



The tour debut of SM8 follows months of iteration and testing, including the trial of early unmarked prototypes during practice rounds on the PGA Tour. Those prototypes were incredibly well received, with players commenting on improved flight and feel, and overall better results.

Validating product performance across the worldwide professional tours is a critical step in the development of all high performance Titleist golf equipment. Stay tuned to titleist.co.uk and Titleist’s social channels for updates as this process continues over the coming weeks and months across the worldwide professional tours.