Titleist AVX ball – FIRST LOOK!

Titleist are set to release their updated AVX ball for 2020 – and it promises higher speed, longer distance and more control.



The AVX ball from the market-leading ball brand is designed to sit alongside the premium Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x, offering an ‘alternative’ to the Pro V1 models by offering the lowest flight, lowest spin and softest feel of trio.

Titleist are saying that “every piece” of the AVX ball has been reengineered for the 2020 version, from core to cover.

There’s a new ‘engine’ for the 2020 model, which includes a larger, reformulated low compression core, which works in combination with a redesigned high flex casing layer to deliver greater ball speed and low long game spin for more distance.

There’s a new, thinner cast urethane cover that has been specially formulated for AVX by Titleist R&D. This new cover is designed to increase spin and control for better greenside performance.

• “We are not robots,” says Garcia on 2019 flare-ups

• Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges – FIRST LOOK!



And Titleist say he the increased core size of the ball means this is an even softer feeling AVX than before.

“In our ongoing discussions with golfers, we are constantly meeting players who tell us, ‘AVX is the ball I’d been waiting for’”, said Frederick Waddell, senior product manger, Titleist golf balls.



• Puma unleashes new PWRADAPT CAGE shoe range

• PING Heppler putters – FIRST LOOK!



“At the same time, we’ve been able to lean on those golfers to better understand how they experience AVX and what we can do to help them shoot lower scores. The improvements to AVX are a direct result of their insights and the inventiveness of our R&D team to take this design to the next level – and we expect golfers to see better numbers across the board.

“The new AVX is faster and longer, it performs better around the green, and delivers even more of the incredibly soft feel that golfers love about this product.” The ball will come in both white and high optic yellow versions, with availability in stores on February 7.

Price £52 per dozen

