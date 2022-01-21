search
Titleist gives its AVX golf ball significant performance upgrades

Gear

NEW FOR '22

Titleist gives its AVX golf ball significant performance upgrades

By David Cunninghame19 January, 2022
Titleist Titleist AVX Titleist golf balls Frederick Waddell Balls New Gear
Titleist Avx 2022 4

The third generation Titleist AVX has been engineered to deliver longer distance, improved short game spin and provide very soft feel.

The AVX was first introduced in 2018 as a lower-spinning, softer feeling alternative to Titleist’s premium Pro V1 and Pro V1x models.

• Titleist 2021 Pro V1 & Pro V1x – FIRST LOOK!

Since then, it has proved to be an incredibly popular option for golfers who prioritise its unique performance characteristics, but still wanted to experience the incredible quality, exacting precision and ultimate greenside spin.

Titleist Avx 2022 1

For 2022, the R&D boffins at Titleist’s golf ball plants listened to the feedback they were receiving from golfers and looked to meet their demands by improving upon short game spin and control, increasing driver distance and providing even softer feel.

“With new AVX, we focused on what AVX golfers are asking for: improving upon the already incredible distance and feel that golfers love, while enhancing greenside spin,” said Frederick Waddell, director of golf ball product management.

“We achieved this by softening the urethane cover to achieve greater short game performance, while adding a new core formulation for speed, and new aerodynamics for flight stability and more distance.”

Titleist Avx 2022 2

The AVX’s low compression, three-piece construction has been overhauled. Let’s begin by looking at the engine of the golf ball, its new reformulated core. The core is the driving force behind the high speed and low long game spin on offer with AVX. It served to deliver both more and the AVX’s distinctive soft feel.

• Which Titleist iron is right for you?

The new design increases stiffness of the outermost portions of the core, while keeping the centre soft. It incrementally decreases driver and long game spin, while simultaneously interacting with the High Flex casing layer to promote high ball speed and low spin for greater distance.

To generate greater greenside spin than ever before from the AVX, a new softer cover has been developed by Titleist’s R&D teams. It increases the soft (urethane cover) over hard (high flex casing) differential to ensure that you get more grab with your wedges and greater control around the greens. 

• REVIEW - Titleist T-Series 2021 irons

Completing the new design is a new 348 tetrahedral catenary aerodynamic dimple pattern. Quite the mouthful. This new pattern was part of the Pro V1 and Pro V1x evaluations that started in 2013, with Titleist claiming you can expect delivers a piercing, low trajectory and greater consistency on all shots. 

Titleist Avx 2022 5

Titleist’s premium Pro V1, Pro V1x, Pro V1x Left Dash and AVX golf balls are differentiated based upon three key performancecharacteristics - flight, spin, and feel. The AVX offers the lowest flight, lowest spin and softest feel of all of these.

If you are unsure which Titleist golf ball may be the best fit your game then simply click here.

The 2022 AVX boasts a wealth of upgrades, all aimed at providing golfers and fans of this golf ball with the improvements they desired. Titleist has left no stone unturned in the design of this latest iteration and we are certain that the performance shall speak for itself.

Available: February 4
Price: £48 (per dozen)

