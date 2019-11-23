Titleist celebrates successful SM8 seeding

Titleist is celebrating its most successful tour seed effort to date after its new SM8 wedges proved to be a huge and instant hit at this week’s RSM Classic.



The new wedges, the successor to the SM7 line, have been shown to Titleist brand ambassadors for the first time this week at Sea Island in Georgia.

The event marks the start of the official seeding and validation process for the next generation Vokey Design models – the most played wedges on tour since 2004 and the PGA Tour’s longest-running golf club success story.



• Team Titleist members get day to remember

• Titleist experimental EXP•01 golf balls go on sale

That story has written itself another chapter this week.

A total of 102 SM8 wedges went into play, including 90 Gap/Sand/Lob wedges. For comparison, the SM7 wedge launched with 66 total wedges in play in their first week.



INTRODUCING... THE BEST DEAL IN GOLF!



Amongst those to make the switch were J.T. Poston, Cameron Smith, Lanto Griffin, Denny McCarthy and Scott Stallings.

As brand counts go, the SM7 is the No.1 wedges brand in play at the RSM Classic, with the SM8 its nearest challenger.



• Titleist TS drivers: The Titleist Speed Project

• Titleist TruFeel golf ball – FIRST LOOK!

A Titleist spokesperson told bunkered.co.uk: “We hoped that the SM8 seeding process would be game-changing, and week one on the PGA Tour has undoubtedly proved that

“Bob Vokey, Aaron Dill, and the team did a great job seeding the new wedges on the PGA Tour this week. It was an incredibly well received launch by the players.”