Titleist dominates at Sony Open

Titleist has taken the clean sweep in the first full field on the 2019 PGA Tour calendar.



Following the Darrell Survey equipment count, Titleist was found to be the overwhelming top choice of the 144 man-field at the Sony Open through every major golf club category, and is the overwhelming golf ball and driver of choice.

We have become accustomed to Titleist dominating the ball counts on all major worldwide tours but it has been some time since the brand has been able to claim the title of most used driver.



With several new drivers having been released over the course of the last few weeks there are a total of 38 Titleist TS2 and TS3 drivers in play (45 in total), more than all its nearest competitors combined with 32. Also, a total of 11 players have put a TS2 or TS3 in the bag for the first time this week.

Quite the validation for Titleist’s latest distance machines.

You have to go back to the 2001 US PGA Championship for the last outright player count win for Titleist drivers at a full-field event (51 players in the field of 150).

Titleist’s domination extends to every club category. It is also worth mentioning the face that FootJoy has also taken the clean sweep in the shoes and glove counts. Not a bad first week on tour for Acushnet in 2019.

GOLF BALLS

Titleist: 109 (76%)

Nearest Competitor: 14 (10%)

DRIVERS

TITLEIST: 45 (31%)

Nearest Competitor: 32 (22%)

FAIRWAY METALS

Titleist: 48 (27%)

Nearest Competitor: 43 (24%)

HYBRIDS

Titleist: 25 (34%)

Nearest Competitor: 17 (23%)

IRONS

Titleist: 41 (29%)

Nearest Competitor: 26 (19%)

WEDGES

Titleist: 213 (53%)

Nearest Competitor: 62 (16%)

PUTTERS

Titleist: 55 (38%)

Nearest Competitor: 49 (34%)