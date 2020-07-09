Titleist expands 'Wedgeworks' custom service for UK golfers

Titleist has added to its acclaimed Wedgeworks custom service in the UK with the arrival of the Vokey Design SM8 T-Grind – already a staple in the bags of major champions Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

This follows on from the recent addition of a purpose-built dedicated wedge ‘cell’ at Titleist’s European HQ in St Ives, Cambridgeshire, that allows the manufacturer to meet the growing demand for customised or unique bounce and grind requirements for the SM8.

Bringing everyday golfers the most comprehensive range of custom wedge options on the market, Wedgeworks is an opportunity for golfers to choose from a range of grinds, bounces, finishes and lofts to suit their game, in addition to personalisation options such as stamping, paint filling and hand grinding, alongside bespoke ‘BV’ grips and shafts.

Hot on the heels of the SM8’s successful arrival earlier this year, which quickly established itself as the No.1 wedge on both the PGA and European Tours, the T-Grind offers a versatile low bounce option in both 58˚ and 60˚.

Ideal for a shallow angle of attack in firm conditions, it has proven popular with players in Europe, who are more often faced with links-style conditions.

Will Harvey, one of the Vokey Wedge Technicians on the European Tour, said: “I’ve had players say they feel like they can hit any shot with the T-Grind. The combination of the forward bounce for low pitch shots and the grind for the soft control shots is something needed with the vast amount of shots required on links or firmer course set-ups.”



The latest addition to the SM8 range joins the Low Bounce K, which has been available in the UK since May, offering another low bounce option tailored to amateur golfers who favour a wide, cambered sole that provides maximum forgiveness on greenside shots and out of the bunker.

Hugely popular on the PGA Tour, its combination of aesthetics and performance have already seen Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, Byeong-hun An and Bud Cauley put it in play this season.

Ben Welch, Golf Club Category Manager for Titleist, said: “We are delighted to bring the Wedgeworks custom service to the UK. Already well-established in the US, this is not only an opportunity for our customers to take advantage of the breadth of performance the SM8 model range offers but also to make each product personal to them. That is why we have chosen to invest in this new service and we look forward to golfers experiencing it for themselves.”

To find out more, click here.